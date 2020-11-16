What's the Buzz?: TobaccNo: Participate in the Great American Smoke-Out

There is a lot going on in our world right now with the pandemic worsening and divisive election results, but it is not a time to forget about issues that have been destructive in our nation for decades: tobacco and nicotine products.
I am one of five teen ambassadors from Pennsylvania for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CFTFK), and have been working to educate myself for the past several months. After lots of training, virtual of course, and meetings with other ambassadors across the county, I am now ready to share my knowledge with others.
Tobacco usage is deadly and, in the form of e-cigarettes, has increased exponentially in teens over the past 10 years. In the United States, estimates are that over 5 million teenagers use e-cigarettes such as JUUL and other vapes, which amounts to about 1 in 4 teens.
Use of these products can lead to yellow skin, teeth and fingernails, in addition to stunted lungs and gum disease. It increases vulnerability toward harmful viruses, including the coronavirus, and can weaken the body, especially the lungs, and the ability to breathe for life, according to Stanford University of Medicine.
Taking all of these factors into account, it is important to look at opportunities to quit tobacco use and shine a light on its consequences in a more intense way than ever before.
For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has set aside the third Thursday in November to encourage people to quit. This event, known as the Great American Smoke-Out or GASO is Thursday, Nov. 19 this year.
This “tobacco holiday” has a long tradition of encouraging people to quit tobacco use while spreading awareness of its harms. On this day, participants from around the nation choose to quit tobacco use for at least 24 hours, taking all tobacco out of their home and daily routine. They are encouraged to donate the money that they would have spent on tobacco to a charity, such as the American Cancer Society.
The Great American Smoke-Out is observed by thousands of Americans each year. It is a great opportunity to go out and learn more about big tobacco’s impact on the world if you are not a user and get a taste of tobacco-freedom if you are a user.
Whether it is learning about the tobacco industry’s environmental impacts, health consequences or manipulative marketing practices, take the opportunity this Nov. 19 to give up tobacco for a day and educate yourself. Perhaps, by the following Thursday, you will be thankful that you did.
Ellie Knapp is a junior at Carlisle High School. She is an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Ellie was also selected as one of 5 students from Pennsylvania as an Ambassador for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.
