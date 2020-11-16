What's the Buzz?: TobaccNo: Participate in the Great American Smoke-Out

There is a lot going on in our world right now with the pandemic worsening and divisive election results, but it is not a time to forget about issues that have been destructive in our nation for decades: tobacco and nicotine products.

I am one of five teen ambassadors from Pennsylvania for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CFTFK), and have been working to educate myself for the past several months. After lots of training, virtual of course, and meetings with other ambassadors across the county, I am now ready to share my knowledge with others.

Tobacco usage is deadly and, in the form of e-cigarettes, has increased exponentially in teens over the past 10 years. In the United States, estimates are that over 5 million teenagers use e-cigarettes such as JUUL and other vapes, which amounts to about 1 in 4 teens.

Use of these products can lead to yellow skin, teeth and fingernails, in addition to stunted lungs and gum disease. It increases vulnerability toward harmful viruses, including the coronavirus, and can weaken the body, especially the lungs, and the ability to breathe for life, according to Stanford University of Medicine.

Taking all of these factors into account, it is important to look at opportunities to quit tobacco use and shine a light on its consequences in a more intense way than ever before.