What's the Buzz?: The rise of disposable e-cigarettes

Over the past year, I’ve found myself listening to music or watching television a lot more often than usual. Many other frequent media consumers will probably be familiar with the numerous vaping PSAs, such as “The Real Cost,” that have been airing on different streaming platforms recently. They warn against the harmful side effects to vaping, such as weak lungs and toxic nicotine consumption.
However, few of these warnings speak to the lesser known environmental hazards of vaping.
This could be due to the idea that the impact on the body may deter a larger group of people than hearing about the environmental risks. It could also be because the main environmental issues regarding vaping only pertain to disposable e-cigarettes, such as puff bars.
However, disposable e-cigarettes are now on the rise, due to the traditional variety now being forbidden from using flavoring. It is critical to note that vaping can harm not only yourself, but also your environment, especially if not disposed of properly.
The Environmental Protection Agency has established nicotine as an acute hazardous waste. The “acute” distinction indicates that nicotine can pose a threat to the environment and health even when the user takes the proper precautions. This means that the best solution to avoid the risks associated with vaping would be to not vape at all.
It would be nearly impossible to completely eradicate vaping, but there are precautions that we can take to diminish the environmental risks. E-cigarettes should never be disposed of via flushing or normal garbage can.
In either of these situations, the nicotine in the liquid content of the e-cigarette can leak out of the devices into the ground or nearby bodies of water, thus posing a threat to humans and animals. Additionally, the batteries may also leak as they degrade, poisoning surrounding water and ground, as well.
The FDA instead recommends disposing of e-cigarettes at your local hazardous waste facility. Disposing of the batteries in this manner is especially important due to their additional hazards. These extra steps can significantly decrease the chances of environmental contamination.
For information regarding hazardous waste disposal in Cumberland County, visit www.ccpa.net. There, you can find the upcoming disposal dates, as well as information on how to make an appointment and what items are acceptable.
Although disposing of vape pods properly requires a couple extra steps, storage until a waste disposal date and a small disposal fee, the impact on the environment will be worthwhile. Your extra effort and willingness to pay 30 cents per pound of waste could save an animal from ingesting a toxic substance.
Given the more environmental mindset of many people during the month of April due to Earth Day approaching, it is important to consider these types of environmental impacts that new technology can have in addition to the health risks.
If you or someone you know uses disposable e-cigarettes, first, encourage and support them in quitting. But also keep these extra steps for disposal in mind. Then you can rest easy knowing that you have one less aspect of environmental safety factored into your ecological footprint!
Lola Gehman is a junior at Carlisle High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board.