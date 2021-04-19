What's the Buzz?: The rise of disposable e-cigarettes

Over the past year, I’ve found myself listening to music or watching television a lot more often than usual. Many other frequent media consumers will probably be familiar with the numerous vaping PSAs, such as “The Real Cost,” that have been airing on different streaming platforms recently. They warn against the harmful side effects to vaping, such as weak lungs and toxic nicotine consumption.

However, few of these warnings speak to the lesser known environmental hazards of vaping.

This could be due to the idea that the impact on the body may deter a larger group of people than hearing about the environmental risks. It could also be because the main environmental issues regarding vaping only pertain to disposable e-cigarettes, such as puff bars.

However, disposable e-cigarettes are now on the rise, due to the traditional variety now being forbidden from using flavoring. It is critical to note that vaping can harm not only yourself, but also your environment, especially if not disposed of properly.