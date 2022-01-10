What's the Buzz?: The importance of sobriety during pregnancy

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” – Jill Churchill

We are all living through challenging times, so it is important to raise awareness and promote healthy practices, and it becomes even more critical to include individuals who may be pregnant in the conversation.

Without a doubt, both pregnancy and motherhood can be difficult. Along with the pandemic and associated mental health impacts, for a soon-to-be mother the current climate can seem daunting. As recent news reports have shown, these factors also contribute to an increased risk of substance abuse. While pregnant, this risk expands to include the unborn child. Alcohol exposure can lead to physical and developmental abnormalities in children. Irreversible brain damage and life-long struggles for a child and family is probable if a mother drinks during pregnancy.

Speaking as a mother and employee in human services, the adverse effects of substance use during pregnancy should be addressed. Developmental impact on the child is almost certain with alcohol-use during pregnancy. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states, “Prenatal alcohol exposure is a leading preventable cause of birth defects and neurodevelopmental deficits in the United States.”

Many individuals with FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders) often go undiagnosed. Those with FASD often experience trouble because they do not have proper accommodations. Later in adulthood, they may struggle to live independently, financially support themselves, and often find themselves caught up in the criminal justice system.

When considering other substances, such as opioids, there is also potential harm to the child. According to the CDC (2018), “Mothers who were prescribed opioids just before becoming pregnant were about 2.5 times more likely to have a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or other Developmental Disabilities and some autism symptoms.”

More research is needed, but the risk is real, and it is completely avoidable. One recognized syndrome, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, is when infants experience withdrawal from certain drug exposure in the womb. It can cause immediate complications, such as low birth weight, jaundice, seizures and even Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Long-term effects are likely, such as developmental delays, vision/hearing issues, behavior issues and sleep disturbances (according to March of Dimes in 2019).

These unnecessary complications can be avoided by not using substances during pregnancy. If you may know of someone who is pregnant and using, look for the warning signs, offer support and get help for them.

If you are pregnant and have used, it is never too late to stop! By getting treatment you can lessen the chance of a child developing any complications. It can also help prevent causing further serious and permanent harm to a child.

Every child is unique, important and loved no matter their abilities. But, it is important to give children the opportunity to be who they are meant to be, and that starts in utero.

Lissette Johnson is a mother, outreach coordinator with the Arc of Cumberland and Perry Counties, Walden University student, and member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

