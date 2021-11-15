What's the Buzz?: The Great American Smokeout - or should it be Vapeout?

In 1976, the American Cancer Society (ACS) held its first Great American Smokeout (GASO). This event was held on the third Thursday in November and was limited to California. One million people stopped smoking for that day. This was such a success that the ACS has continued to hold the event on the same day ever since.

Today, smoking rates are far lower than they were in the 1970s, but 38 million Americans still smoke tobacco and half of them will experience a smoking-related death. Most of us are familiar with the diseases and disability caused by tobacco use, including cancer, heart disease and lung disorders like COPD.

Nicotine remains one of the most addictive drugs we know. Many tobacco users try to quit smoking several times before being successful. Some never become tobacco-free.

There’s also a new kid in town: e-cigarettes, aka vaping. The advent of e-cigarettes led to an explosion of new products containing nicotine. Juul Pods were released in 2015 when there was still little regulation on vaping devices. Bright, colorful ads featuring young models, combined with the allure of sweet, kid-friendly flavors, led to many youth quickly picking up the vaping habit.

When Juuling became the cool thing to do, the community reacted. An effort by individuals, parents, schools, community groups, and local, state and national government does appear to be making an impact. Vaping rates seem to be slowing down in the last year or two but, close to one in four high school students still vape on a regular basis (2020 Youth Tobacco Survey).

Key regulatory changes made included raising the buying age from 18 to 21 years of age and restrictions on flavors. Although the industry claimed that they were merely trying to appeal to current smokers, the availability of flavors like bubblegum, cotton candy, pancakes and ice cream suggest they were targeting children. Indeed, when surveyed, many youth vapers agreed that flavored products were a key attraction to picking up the habit. Many teens still don’t realize that most flavored products also contain nicotine.

Though much promising work has been done to stem the rise in vaping, more needs to be done. Education is key both for youth and parents. Evidence-based programs like Catch my Breath and Botvin Life Skills inform youth and their families of the risks of vaping and nicotine use.

However, the tobacco and vaping industry always seem to be one step ahead. The flavoring ban only applied to pre-filled devices, so disposable and refillable products were excluded. In the latest Youth Tobacco Survey, Juuls have fallen from first to fifth place in popularity among youth to be replaced by the disposable Puff Bars, which are still flavored.

The industry continues to innovate in their publicly stated quest to reduce the harms caused by smoking. However, a recent FDA approved devise, Vuse, is now close behind Puff Bars in youth popularity.

The tobacco/vaping industry has consistently shown a need to be closely monitored and regulated; from the 1990s when tobacco executives lied under oath to Congress about the addictive nature of nicotine to the insistence by Juul founders that they are only interested in helping adults to switch from cigarettes. By becoming educated and supporting policies and laws, like the ones discussed in this article, we can all make a difference.

Key policies currently being debated include expanding the flavoring ban, which would include menthol, and preventing companies from marketing to kids on social media. For more information, visit tobaccofreekids.org/get-involved/takeaction.

Fiona Williston is Prevention Provider Supervisor at the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission and coordinates the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

