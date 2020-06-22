What's the Buzz: Supporting families and building resilience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The current news cycle provides frequent reminders that families are facing difficult times related to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic insecurity and enduring systemic racism.

Many families are also struggling with issues related to alcohol and drug abuse. Parents are working to help their children develop the necessary skills to navigate stress and hardship.

Resilience is the ability to face difficult circumstances while remaining psychologically healthy.

Many people think of resilience as an individual trait, some people have it and others don’t. In fact, resilience is a process that requires both effort from the person facing difficulties and support from the people around them. Children and adolescents require stable, nurturing relationships with their caregivers to be resilient. These relationships allow children and adolescents to develop the skills necessary to be resilient and provide the ongoing support system that allows them to use these skills. Parents also need support, information and encouragement as they raise their children.