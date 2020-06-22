What's the Buzz: Supporting families and building resilience

The current news cycle provides frequent reminders that families are facing difficult times related to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic insecurity and enduring systemic racism.
Many families are also struggling with issues related to alcohol and drug abuse. Parents are working to help their children develop the necessary skills to navigate stress and hardship.
Resilience is the ability to face difficult circumstances while remaining psychologically healthy.
Many people think of resilience as an individual trait, some people have it and others don’t. In fact, resilience is a process that requires both effort from the person facing difficulties and support from the people around them. Children and adolescents require stable, nurturing relationships with their caregivers to be resilient. These relationships allow children and adolescents to develop the skills necessary to be resilient and provide the ongoing support system that allows them to use these skills. Parents also need support, information and encouragement as they raise their children.
Local organizations, including Hempfield Behavioral Health and the Cumberland Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission, recognize the need to support all families, especially families affected by caregiver substance abuse, and have received a grant from The Partnership for Better Health to make family support programs available free of charge to families in Cumberland, Perry and Upper Adams counties using telehealth and online platforms.
Strengthening Families Program
Families with children aged 7 to 17 can take advantage of the online Strengthening Families Program. This is a self-paced online program for the whole family.
Online modules introduce topics and provide suggestions for family activities that reinforce the information. The Strengthening Families Program is supported by a large body of research and has been shown to foster effective family communication and strong family relationships.
Children from families who participate in the program learn positive social and emotional skills, do better in school and are less likely to become anxious or depressed, engage in misbehavior, aggression or use alcohol, tobacco or other drugs. Any family interested in the program can email kingstos@dickinson.edu to sign-up.
The Family Check-Up
Children of parents or other primary caregivers who abuse alcohol or drugs often struggle to cope with these experiences. A family-based support program, The Family Check-Up, is available to any family (biological, foster or kinship) raising children aged 2 to 17 who have been affected by a caregiver’s alcohol or drug use.
The Family Check-Up provides three telehealth visits to families to set family goals, assess how the family is doing and help the family develop a plan to meet their goals. Some families choose to continue to work with their Family Check-Up provider to achieve their goals.
The Family Check-Up is supported by over 30 years of research. Children of families who participate in the program do better in school and are less likely to have behavioral and emotional problems or use alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
Families affected by caregiver substance abuse who are interested in the program can contact Hempfield Behavioral Health at 717- 221-8004.
These are difficult times but our community is prepared to offer the support families need to raise resilient children.
Sharon Kingston, is an associate professor of psychology Dickinson College, member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and secretary of the National Prevention Science Coalition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!