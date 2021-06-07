What's the Buzz?: Summertime substance abuse amongst teens

Now that summer has finally arrived, you can enjoy the freedom that comes along with longer days and warmer weather.

No more school, homework or academic obligations. There is so much more time for you to be yourself without having school stress chasing you around.

So when you hear news of a party being thrown next Saturday, you couldn’t be more excited. Finally, time for some real fun! Talk is that there will be some new "goodies" to try. You’ve normally steered clear of these types of parties but with some traditional peer pressure, you decide that there is no harm. Mom and dad are vacationing for the weekend, so you’re freer than a bird. Plus, you deserve fun after surviving this hard year. And, why not try new things? Is that not the whole point of summer?

For many teenagers, substance abuse initiation is exceptionally high during the summer. Teens are freer, social events are in abundance, and there is less adult supervision. Taking these factors together, summertime provides more opportunities for teens to try substances.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health taken between 2011 to 2017, approximately a third of first-time substance use occurs during summer. On an average summer day, there will be about 4,500 youth that will smoke their first cigarette or joint of marijuana.