What's the Buzz?: Summertime substance abuse amongst teens

Now that summer has finally arrived, you can enjoy the freedom that comes along with longer days and warmer weather.
No more school, homework or academic obligations. There is so much more time for you to be yourself without having school stress chasing you around.
So when you hear news of a party being thrown next Saturday, you couldn’t be more excited. Finally, time for some real fun! Talk is that there will be some new "goodies" to try. You’ve normally steered clear of these types of parties but with some traditional peer pressure, you decide that there is no harm. Mom and dad are vacationing for the weekend, so you’re freer than a bird. Plus, you deserve fun after surviving this hard year. And, why not try new things? Is that not the whole point of summer?
For many teenagers, substance abuse initiation is exceptionally high during the summer. Teens are freer, social events are in abundance, and there is less adult supervision. Taking these factors together, summertime provides more opportunities for teens to try substances.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health taken between 2011 to 2017, approximately a third of first-time substance use occurs during summer. On an average summer day, there will be about 4,500 youth that will smoke their first cigarette or joint of marijuana.
Reading these alarming statistics, it is clear how accessible drugs can become in the summer. A common place for teens to come into contact with alcohol and other drugs for the first time is their very own home.
An article published by Bradford Health Services outlines the accessibility of drugs and alcohol for teens in the summer, reporting that 95.1% of 12- to 14-year-olds got their most recent alcoholic drink for free after finding it at home. For the parents reading this article, this may mean being more restrictive with your teenagers. But imposing such strict limitations is not as effective as it seems.
As a teenager myself, my advice for parents or guardians is to simply be aware. Understand the possibilities of substance misuse, and let your child know how you feel about them. Do not restrict them from having fun. It is their summer and time to enjoy.
If a time comes where your child has made a mistake, you need to be the person to whom they should feel most comfortable to talk. Understand this and build an open relationship with your child.
As always, actions speak louder than words; parents can model responsible behavior themselves, demonstrating that one doesn’t need alcohol or other drugs to de-stress or have fun.
The freedom excites me just as much as it does my fellow teenagers, but we must be sure to use it responsibly. Neither the perceived popularity nor high is worth harming your growing self. Nothing is. Alcohol and other drugs potentially harm our brain structure and function, which can cause cognitive issues and make the brain more vulnerable to substance dependence.
As you enjoy your summer this year, remember that your health is not for sale. Preserve yourself so that you can enjoy the many summers ahead of you. And take note when I say that the pleasure that you find in the present is not worth your future.
Rithika Padyala is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.