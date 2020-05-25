What's the Buzz?: Summer in the world of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer is just around the corner and while many families are looking forward to the end of online schooling, they may be wondering what summer has in store.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our normal routines upside down. Many families are dealing with anxiety and uncertainty even after Cumberland County moved to enter the yellow phase and partially reopened.

As we transition to summer and begin to emerge from our stay-at-home status, it seems like a good idea to remind ourselves that there are plenty of resources available to help navigate our new circumstances. I have put together some helpful online resources to help families cope with the ongoing stress related to the pandemic and hopefully have some fun this summer.

Resources for mental health

The resources below can help parents talk to children and teens about COVID-19 and help them cope with the new restrictions on their activities. The websites include specific advice for parents with children who have special needs.

The Child Mind Institute: https://childmind.org/coping-during-covid-19-resources-for-parents