What's the Buzz?: Summer in the world of COVID-19

Summer is just around the corner and while many families are looking forward to the end of online schooling, they may be wondering what summer has in store.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our normal routines upside down. Many families are dealing with anxiety and uncertainty even after Cumberland County moved to enter the yellow phase and partially reopened.
As we transition to summer and begin to emerge from our stay-at-home status, it seems like a good idea to remind ourselves that there are plenty of resources available to help navigate our new circumstances. I have put together some helpful online resources to help families cope with the ongoing stress related to the pandemic and hopefully have some fun this summer.
Resources for mental health
The resources below can help parents talk to children and teens about COVID-19 and help them cope with the new restrictions on their activities. The websites include specific advice for parents with children who have special needs.
The Child Mind Institute: https://childmind.org/coping-during-covid-19-resources-for-parents
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Resource_Libraries/covid-19/resources_helping_kids_parents_cope.aspx
National Head Start Association: https://www.nhsa.org/covid-19-resources-parents
Fun at home
Families are spending more time at home. These websites have some fun ideas for things to do during rainy days when you have played all your board games one too many times and finished all your jigsaw puzzles.
Arts and crafts: https://www.parents.com/fun/arts-crafts/kid
Cooking with Kids: https://cookingwithkids.org
Outside Fun
The weather is getting warmer. Here are some ideas for free or low-cost outdoor activities.
Gardening with children: https://kidsgardening.org/garden-activities and https://web.extension.illinois.edu/firstgarden
Outdoor games: https://www.fatherly.com/play/activities/classic-outdoor-games-and-how-to-play-them and https://www.care.com/c/stories/3784/17-fun-outside-games-for-kids.
Even with many of the traditional summer pastimes getting postponed or canceled, there are still many ways for families to enjoy the warmer weather and have the best summer possible.
Sharon Kingston is an associate professor of psychology at Dickinson College, member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and secretary for the National Prevention Science Coalition.
