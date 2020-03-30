What's the Buzz?: Staying strong in coronavirus pandemic

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, schools and other facilities have closed their doors for a currently indefinite time. Initially, many of us welcomed this break from schoolwork, but the ever-changing end date for this closure has resulted in increased frustration amongst teens.

The uncertainty surrounding the return to school is causing undue stress, leaving us questioning what will happen to our extracurriculars and upcoming events. Sports practices, concerts and competitions are constantly being postponed and canceled with each new update or recommendation from the World Health Organization or CDC, leaving extremely busy students with newly cleared schedules.

While we miss our activities, we also have to juggle the pressure of building our own schedules to stay productive and miss the routine that we had in school. To top it off, the social distancing precautions prevent us from hanging out with our friends and experiencing the face-to-face interaction that is so beneficial to well-being.

These closures and cancellations, as well as social distancing, are essential to minimizing the spread of the virus and keeping people safe. Aside from this, there is little that we can do to change our situation. However, there are several ways in which we can improve the pandemic experience of ourselves and others.

