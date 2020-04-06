What's the Buzz?: Staying in place and social distancing are opportunities

Life has dramatically changed, and opportunities for preventative care abound. We are responsible for ourselves, choosing to be positive or negative.
What we decide, affects those around us, thus creating our living environment. Now more than ever we must have healthy living environments.
In a time when we are staying inside and social distancing, our living environment is even more important. Most of us are fortunate to feel the security and peace of having adequate food and shelter, but many people in our communities do not.
Human service agencies are working behind the scenes to provide the needed supports and an opportunity to de-escalate fear and anxiety. Every day human service providers think of people who don’t have healthy, fresh food, who may be in need of life-sustaining medicine, foster children who can’t have their families physically visit, elderly who are alone and isolated.
We mourn for those who are trapped in an abusive home where the stress of not having a current income adds to the level of abuse. We know that there are folks struggling with their addictions and many who can’t get to their local meetings for the support they desperately need.
What many agencies are currently doing is finding new and innovative ways to bring you prevention services. While limited in face-to-face contact, you can freely and confidentially talk to a professional about your needs and concerns. Even if you are all alone, you can reach out for a kind and caring voice.
Anyone can find a listening and compassionate ear by calling the Warm Line at 800-932-4616. This phone line is there for you, even if emotional support is all you need.
We all have responsibilities to stay up-to-date on local information. We also have the opportunity to check in on our neighbors, friends and relatives. A simple, daily phone call can break up the monotony of staying in the house. How wonderful to know that someone cares enough to check in on you.
You can set limitations, especially with the news reports. If you find the news is increasing your anxiety, limit your viewing. If you are currently not receiving an income, know that foreclosures, evictions and utility shut offs are all on hold. These issues will be addressed in the near future. We are all in this together.
Make sure you are staying hydrated, eating well and moving around. Also practice good hand washing and protective factors.
Now is a great time to exercise, take a walk and learn a new skill like meditation, yoga or Tai Chi. Play games, get out that art equipment, clean out a closet, read a book, organize the pantry, clean out the fridge, cook a new meal, start getting your garden ready, organize the garage or get your fishing gear ready. Time is a gift, use it well!
Patrice Ann Pickering is co-chair of the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission and works for the Cumberland County Office of Aging and Community Services.
