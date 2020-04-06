What's the Buzz?: Staying in place and social distancing are opportunities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Life has dramatically changed, and opportunities for preventative care abound. We are responsible for ourselves, choosing to be positive or negative.

What we decide, affects those around us, thus creating our living environment. Now more than ever we must have healthy living environments.

In a time when we are staying inside and social distancing, our living environment is even more important. Most of us are fortunate to feel the security and peace of having adequate food and shelter, but many people in our communities do not.

Human service agencies are working behind the scenes to provide the needed supports and an opportunity to de-escalate fear and anxiety. Every day human service providers think of people who don’t have healthy, fresh food, who may be in need of life-sustaining medicine, foster children who can’t have their families physically visit, elderly who are alone and isolated.

We mourn for those who are trapped in an abusive home where the stress of not having a current income adds to the level of abuse. We know that there are folks struggling with their addictions and many who can’t get to their local meetings for the support they desperately need.