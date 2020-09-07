What's the Buzz?: Sept. 9 is FASD Awareness Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Join us in raising awareness about fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) during the month of September.

Alcohol consumed during pregnancy easily reaches the developing baby and can lead to lifelong physical, behavioral and intellectual disabilities. Developing babies can be affected at any time during the course of pregnancy. There is no safe amount of alcohol and no safe time to drink alcohol while pregnant.

A healthy baby is all of our responsibility. Women may be hearing contradictory advice from different sources regarding alcohol use and pregnancy. We are here to share the most reliable information to help inform a mother’s decisions.

FASDs are 100% preventable if a woman who is currently pregnant or planning to become pregnant abstains from using alcohol. Not drinking is the safest option.

In the United States, it is estimated that up to 45% of all pregnancies are unplanned and a woman may unwittingly be exposing her child before she knows she’s pregnant. Every day matters. The sooner you stop using alcohol, the better for your baby. If you or a loved one needs assistance to stop or quit drinking, help is available at 1-800-662-HELP.