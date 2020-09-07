What's the Buzz?: Sept. 9 is FASD Awareness Day

Join us in raising awareness about fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) during the month of September.
Alcohol consumed during pregnancy easily reaches the developing baby and can lead to lifelong physical, behavioral and intellectual disabilities. Developing babies can be affected at any time during the course of pregnancy. There is no safe amount of alcohol and no safe time to drink alcohol while pregnant.
A healthy baby is all of our responsibility. Women may be hearing contradictory advice from different sources regarding alcohol use and pregnancy. We are here to share the most reliable information to help inform a mother’s decisions.
FASDs are 100% preventable if a woman who is currently pregnant or planning to become pregnant abstains from using alcohol. Not drinking is the safest option.
In the United States, it is estimated that up to 45% of all pregnancies are unplanned and a woman may unwittingly be exposing her child before she knows she’s pregnant. Every day matters. The sooner you stop using alcohol, the better for your baby. If you or a loved one needs assistance to stop or quit drinking, help is available at 1-800-662-HELP.
Children with FASD and their families face unique challenges, but there is hope in early diagnosis. A diagnosis can provide insight to the child’s behaviors, and open up supportive social networks and other services to help the child achieve their best level of functioning. The earlier that a child is identified as having FASD, the quicker they can be connected to support specific to the diagnosis.
You are not alone. If you have concerns about FASD, speak to your child’s doctor.
While the focus of FASD is alcohol, it is not the only substance that can impact a developing baby.
Tobacco can increase the risk of pregnancy complications and can harm babies before and after they’re born. Marijuana can cause health problems in newborns, including low birth weight and learning problems as they grow. Use of opiates is linked to poor fetal growth, preterm birth, stillbirth and some birth defects. As with alcohol, there is no safe use of tobacco and other drugs.
Having healthy babies born is something about which we should all be concerned. Steps we can take are choosing abstinence if you’re pregnant or planning to get pregnant, helping a loved one stay sober while pregnant and nursing, and seeking help if you struggle to quit. Help is available and can be found by calling 1-800-662-HELP.
The Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition or SAPC, will be posting information about FASD on our Facebook page, I Am the Solution, throughout September. Please follow us, like, share and learn how to be part of the solution to prevent FASD. #FASDAwarenessMonth
Fiona Williston is the prevention program supervisor at the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission and helps to coordinate the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
