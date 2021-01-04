What's the Buzz?: Positive impacts of mentoring

There are different options for mentorship. You could mentor informally by sharing knowledge or skills of a hobby you have in common with a youth, providing words of encouragement or identifying and recognizing the positive steps being taken by a young adult you know.

There are also ways to formally become a mentor. The OJJDP identifies Big Brother Big Sisters as an effective mentoring program, and there is a local chapter based out of Harrisburg.

The Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission has an initiative that promotes mentoring in our community. I AM the Solution recognizes that all the adults in the community play an important role in shaping the lives of our youth. Adults are encouraged to be role models regarding drug and alcohol use.

Individuals commit to being a part of the solution to substance use by pledging to be knowledgeable about alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, setting consistent boundaries for youth and responding when a youth they know uses substances.

Youth always need positive adults to help them navigate the usual challenges of adolescence, and this is especially true right now with the unique challenges of the pandemic. Mentoring a youth may also help the adult feel more connected to their community, even during this time when we feel increased isolation.

We can and do impact the youth around us, so let’s hold ourselves accountable for being the mentors they need! Learn more about I AM the Solution at iamthesolution.net

Morgan Goodling is a prevention specialist at the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission and a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0