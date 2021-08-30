What's The Buzz?: Overdose does not discriminate

Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has rocked our lives. But the COVID-19 virus is not the only current public health crisis.
The opioid epidemic is devastating our country. People are dying from fatal overdoses at alarming rates, and there does not appear to be an easy solution in sight.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an overdose is a “biological response to when the human body receives too much of a substance or mix of substances. An overdose can be intentional or accidental.”
Unfortunately, people can overdose on prescription medications, alcohol, illicit drugs and many other substances, not just opioids. From October 2019 to October 2020, more than half of the overdose deaths came from synthetic opiates, specifically fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a substance that is like morphine but about 100 times more potent. This powerful pain medication could be prescribed to patients with cancer, those with extreme pain or following a major surgery.
It’s not the legally prescribed fentanyl that is killing people; it’s synthetic fentanyl, made in illicit labs. Synthetic fentanyl “can be sold in powder form, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription medications,” according to the National Center for Health Statistics. It takes only 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone.
To put 2 milligrams into perspective, a small sugar packet that you would find on a table at a restaurant is about 1,000 milligrams.
Some drug dealers will mix synthetic fentanyl with other drugs because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option. Often, someone struggling with substance use disorder will not even know that fentanyl is mixed in with the other illegal drugs.
With the start of a new school year right around the corner, it is crucial that parents sit down with their high schoolers/college-age children and talk about counterfeit pills. There is a significant number of high school and college students purchasing pills from dark web drug markets online. These young people are using social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok to purchase what they believe to be Xanax, Adderall or Oxycontin.
However, according to law enforcement, while the pills resemble the actual drug, they are often counterfeit pills that are a deadly version of these drugs, tainted with fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year. The purpose of Overdose Awareness Day is to raise awareness of overdoses, as well as a time to remember all the loved ones who have passed away from an overdose. It is a time to remember, but also a time to act.
One of the ways you can act is by carrying naloxone nasal spray (Narcan). Narcan is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Naloxone works by quickly restoring normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.”
Narcan is simple to use and has saved countless lives. Our first responders carry Narcan, and day after day, they are saving lives. But they can’t possibly do it all. This needs to be a community effort.
The RASE Project is part of the solution. The RASE Project is a 501 ©3, nonprofit, charitable organization. RASE is a Recovery Community Organization, which means that is it comprised entirely of staff and volunteers from the Recovery Community. The RASE Project is funded in part by the Partnership for Better Health and the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County.
If you are interested in obtaining more information about Narcan or our Medication Assisted Recovery Services program, please visit us at www.raseproject.org.
Jessica Miller is a certified recovery specialist and Education and Advocacy coordinator for the RASE Project and a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.