What's The Buzz?: Overdose does not discriminate

To put 2 milligrams into perspective, a small sugar packet that you would find on a table at a restaurant is about 1,000 milligrams.

Some drug dealers will mix synthetic fentanyl with other drugs because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option. Often, someone struggling with substance use disorder will not even know that fentanyl is mixed in with the other illegal drugs.

With the start of a new school year right around the corner, it is crucial that parents sit down with their high schoolers/college-age children and talk about counterfeit pills. There is a significant number of high school and college students purchasing pills from dark web drug markets online. These young people are using social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok to purchase what they believe to be Xanax, Adderall or Oxycontin.

However, according to law enforcement, while the pills resemble the actual drug, they are often counterfeit pills that are a deadly version of these drugs, tainted with fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.