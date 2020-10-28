What's the Buzz?: Make smart decisions on Halloween

Halloween is approaching quickly this year and it is going to be one like never before.

I should preface this article by explaining that the trust parents have in their children should not be affected by what I write. I am instead writing this article from my own perspective as a teenager to provide insight and prevent others from doing something that can harm them.

Some teenagers may use the freedom of being away from their parents on Halloween to partake in the use of illegal substances and drink alcohol. These activities can take place at parties or at home.

Alcohol in any amount can be dangerous for teenagers because it affects their developing brains. Underage drinking can have unintended consequences like disorientation, which can lead to injuries or making decisions you will regret in the future. You never know if what you see now as “harmless fun” could lead you down the path toward dependency and addiction.

I have witnessed first-hand the effects of someone taking illegal drugs and going trick-or-treating. They struggled to walk and became extremely emotional and disoriented. Not only did it embarrass them in front of the people they came across, but it also embarrassed me. I felt as though I was babysitting a child and couldn’t have fun because I had to ensure that they didn’t get hurt.