What's the Buzz?: Make smart decisions on Halloween

Halloween is approaching quickly this year and it is going to be one like never before.
I should preface this article by explaining that the trust parents have in their children should not be affected by what I write. I am instead writing this article from my own perspective as a teenager to provide insight and prevent others from doing something that can harm them.
Some teenagers may use the freedom of being away from their parents on Halloween to partake in the use of illegal substances and drink alcohol. These activities can take place at parties or at home.
Alcohol in any amount can be dangerous for teenagers because it affects their developing brains. Underage drinking can have unintended consequences like disorientation, which can lead to injuries or making decisions you will regret in the future. You never know if what you see now as “harmless fun” could lead you down the path toward dependency and addiction.
I have witnessed first-hand the effects of someone taking illegal drugs and going trick-or-treating. They struggled to walk and became extremely emotional and disoriented. Not only did it embarrass them in front of the people they came across, but it also embarrassed me. I felt as though I was babysitting a child and couldn’t have fun because I had to ensure that they didn’t get hurt.
Peer pressure may be a difficult thing to deal with at times; however, as long as you know you are making the right decision for yourself, you should stand your ground. You should think about how your parents or teachers would react if they saw what you are doing. Would one night of “harmless fun” be worth disappointing those you crave respect from the most?
I also speak from knowing someone personally who started smoking, using illegal substances and drinking at an extremely young age. As a result of this person’s substance abuse, they spent time in inpatient treatment, needed surgery and went to prison before finally getting substance-free. Seeing the way illegal substances and drugs tore this person apart made me scared that they weren’t going to make it to the next day. I never wanted to see someone in that situation again.
Instead of doing something illegal that you may regret, do something fun that can make memories that last a lifetime. This could be going trick-or-treating, admiring neighborhood decorations, going to a corn maze or hosting a movie night.
For anyone who thinks they should have some “fun time” trying illegal substances on Halloween this year, please see where this choice may lead. Twenty years from now, do you want your brother, mother or daughter to cry next to your bedside because you might not make it through surgery due to the choices that started your addiction all those years ago? Or have them worry about whether or not you will make it out of prison safely? Start trying to make those decisions that will save you now.
Camera Bailey is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
