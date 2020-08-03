What's the Buzz?: Maintaining sobriety during COVID-19

Being a responsible citizen lately requires staying at home and avoiding large gatherings. As someone in sustained recovery, this alters my normal schedule. Normally, I attend three or four support group meetings per week and see, on average, about 50 different people a week. I would consider 15 of these men to be a part of my support group. Maintaining contact with these people is important to me and my recovery. COVID-19 has made this difficult.

I could stay inside, remain isolated and not in touch with my support group. Or, I can be active and motivated to remain positive and grateful for my recovery. My sobriety did not come easy. My sobriety is something I had to work for and must work every day to keep. Just because my daily routine and schedule changes, it does not give me an excuse to abandon my recovery. I must remain vigilant, and I must adapt.

Men and women in recovery are intelligent and resourceful. We must use all our individual attributes to adapt and overcome. A worldwide pandemic is scary and intimidating; but a recurrence of substance use is just as bad and could be just as deadly. Individuals in recovery must use the skills, tools and people to help not just maintain recovery, but to also grow in their recovery.

If you are looking for help at this time, there are some in-person support groups returning and other resources available to you. My organization, the RASE Project has and will continue to be available, throughout this most unusual of circumstances. Please call 717-249-6499 or visit us online at raseproject.org. You can also find us on Facebook.

Michael Boyer is the education and advocacy coordinator for the RASE Project and a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

