What's the Buzz?: Maintaining sobriety during COVID-19

Overdose deaths across Cumberland County fell by at least 15% in 2019, but at least 44 individuals still lost their lives to substance use in our local communities. The decrease in overdose deaths is promising, but the disease of addiction is still present throughout Cumberland County.
After seeing numbers improve in 2019, Cumberland County is on pace to surpass 2019’s drug overdose total by nearly 40%. Through the beginning of June 2020, Cumberland County has already seen 33 drug overdose deaths. Although not directly related, COVID-19 and how individuals live and adapt to the pandemic certainly can be linked to the increase in overdoses.
Addiction is a disease of isolation; staying away from others has been encouraged to safely manage our lives during COVID-19. An increase in isolation can push those in recovery out of their “comfort zone.” An individual who is active in their recovery often attends in-person support group meetings several times per week and engage with others on a regular basis. Most of these activities came to a halt due to restrictions placed on our communities because of COVID-19.
With an increase in free time because of job layoffs or a decrease in hours, people may find themselves using illicit substances or alcohol more than they are used to. An increase in substance use could lead more individuals into an addiction. This type of behavior could lead to more overdoses. All these things are still happening as our communities attempt to handle COVID-19.
Being a responsible citizen lately requires staying at home and avoiding large gatherings. As someone in sustained recovery, this alters my normal schedule. Normally, I attend three or four support group meetings per week and see, on average, about 50 different people a week. I would consider 15 of these men to be a part of my support group. Maintaining contact with these people is important to me and my recovery. COVID-19 has made this difficult.
I could stay inside, remain isolated and not in touch with my support group. Or, I can be active and motivated to remain positive and grateful for my recovery. My sobriety did not come easy. My sobriety is something I had to work for and must work every day to keep. Just because my daily routine and schedule changes, it does not give me an excuse to abandon my recovery. I must remain vigilant, and I must adapt.
Men and women in recovery are intelligent and resourceful. We must use all our individual attributes to adapt and overcome. A worldwide pandemic is scary and intimidating; but a recurrence of substance use is just as bad and could be just as deadly. Individuals in recovery must use the skills, tools and people to help not just maintain recovery, but to also grow in their recovery.
If you are looking for help at this time, there are some in-person support groups returning and other resources available to you. My organization, the RASE Project has and will continue to be available, throughout this most unusual of circumstances. Please call 717-249-6499 or visit us online at raseproject.org. You can also find us on Facebook.
Michael Boyer is the education and advocacy coordinator for the RASE Project and a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
