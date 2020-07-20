What's the Buzz?: Help is readily available in Pa. for problem gambling

We work in prevention of addiction, especially as it relates to substance abuse and problem gambling. While we always strive to provide evidence-based programming to the residents of all ages in Cumberland and Perry counties, we are finding challenges to effectively reach our citizens while in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
As we self-isolate, to the best of our ability, we often feel detached, alone, scared, unsure of the future, lost. For some people, they are searching for ways to dull and numb all of these “icky” feelings. If alcohol is your substance of choice, it has been readily available even while we were in the red phase of shutdown in Pennsylvania.
Imagine how much easier it is these days to participate in games of chance without leaving home? With simple technology at our fingertips, we can access potential windfalls and excitement.
Jody Bechtold, CEO for the Better Institute in Pittsburgh, worries about “people in recovery who will go back to gambling [and] thinking that this will be a way to deal with their economic problems,” she told the Philadelphia Inquirer in March. “These are desperate times, and they will use the desperate measures of the gambler’s attitude.” An estimated 2 million Americans meet the standard criteria for gambling addiction. Another 4 to 6 million could be considered to have a problem.
Most people view gambling as a recreational activity in which they play for a limited time and with limited dollars. For some people, who keep chasing the “big win,” they really struggle.
Some of the risk factors include gambling to escape your problems, risking something of value like your mortgage payment or grocery money, unplanned withdrawals from savings and investments, lying or denying your gambling activity, mood swings and spending unplanned quantities of time on gambling.
There are Single County Authorities (SCAs) across the state who have resources to assist with addiction treatment, including problem gambling. The Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission, located in Carlisle, is the SCA for Cumberland and Perry counties. This office has remained open for business throughout the COVID-19 shut down, although residents are encouraged to call ahead before showing up.
As with all addiction, continued support after initial treatment is paramount in maintaining recovery. Twelve-step groups are fantastic and safe places for people recalibrating their lives, but many of these have been closed during the shutdown. Most people are familiar with AA and NA groups, and there are GA (Gambler Anonymous) groups as well. These meetings are often lifelines that provide safe and confidential accountability for those people in recovery.
While in-person meetings may be suspended, there are still options available. Keith Whyte, the executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling reports that Gamblers Anonymous (GA) is now hosting daily phone-in sessions for those in-person meetings have been cancelled, according to Casino.org.
Additionally, individuals seeking help can call or text confidential hotline offered by The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700. They also provide a chat option at ncpgambling.org/chat. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA also offers a 24-hour telephone hotline (1-800-GAMBLER).
If you need gambling addiction treatment, you can also call the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission at 717-240-6300.
Linda Doty is a prevention specialist for the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission and coordinator of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
