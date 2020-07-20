What's the Buzz?: Help is readily available in Pa. for problem gambling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We work in prevention of addiction, especially as it relates to substance abuse and problem gambling. While we always strive to provide evidence-based programming to the residents of all ages in Cumberland and Perry counties, we are finding challenges to effectively reach our citizens while in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

As we self-isolate, to the best of our ability, we often feel detached, alone, scared, unsure of the future, lost. For some people, they are searching for ways to dull and numb all of these “icky” feelings. If alcohol is your substance of choice, it has been readily available even while we were in the red phase of shutdown in Pennsylvania.

Imagine how much easier it is these days to participate in games of chance without leaving home? With simple technology at our fingertips, we can access potential windfalls and excitement.