What's the Buzz?: Healthy brains and substance abuse prevention

Having spent my career promoting this message, this was a win!

However, I am realistic that this is just a “moment” and my job as a parent is not done. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, 21.3% of 8th graders had tried an illegal drug at least once in their lifetime and 20.5% of 8th graders had consumed alcohol within the last year. As students move into high school, the risk that a young person will use increases.

Parents, caregivers, schools and communities need to keep up the work of educating and supporting our youth to prevent drug and alcohol use. Our youth have experienced major life transitions at the beginning of the pandemic and will face more transitions as the pandemic slows.

We need to listen to what our youth are saying. We need to pay attention to their actions, find help for them when needed and continue to educate them on the risks on drug and alcohol use.

From my work, I can assure you that there are many local organizations working to prevent substance use. A good place to start looking for resources would be with the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission, accessible on the Cumberland County government website. As a parent, I know how important my role is in raising my children to be healthy adults. Together, let’s make sure that our children’s brains get a chance to fully develop in the most healthy, drug-free way. You can learn more about preventing adolescent substance use at www.drugfree.org.

Carol Thornton is the director of grants and public policy at the Partnership for Better Health and is an active member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

