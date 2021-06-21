What's the Buzz?: Healthy brains and substance abuse prevention

Most of my life has been spent promoting health, both as a professional and as a mother of two teenagers. My work experiences have included child passenger safety, sports injury prevention and substance abuse prevention - all of which have influenced my parenting and informed my choices about the health and safety of my children.
For my first full-time job, I was a trained in car seat installation, so I felt assured that my car seats were installed and used correctly. In my daily work, I understood the risk of a sports-related brain injury for my children and what signs to look for if they took a hard fall or were hit on the head while playing.
But as my children have become more independent, I worry about them and their friends when it comes to drug and alcohol use. I know what I have modeled, I have set rules and reminded them of laws, but they are becoming individuals in a community of influencers – both positive and negative. I would like to think that I have shared all of my knowledge with them so that they can make the right decisions.
Recently, I felt a moment of relief. My 14-year-old had a school assignment to review the pros and cons of recreational marijuana legalization and wrote a response for class discussion. Sitting in our living room, he asked if I could listen to his answers. I was astonished when he shared with me that “human brains are not fully developed until around age 25.” I asked him if I had ever told him that fact. He said no, that he had learned it for the assignment.
Having spent my career promoting this message, this was a win!
However, I am realistic that this is just a “moment” and my job as a parent is not done. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020, 21.3% of 8th graders had tried an illegal drug at least once in their lifetime and 20.5% of 8th graders had consumed alcohol within the last year. As students move into high school, the risk that a young person will use increases.
Parents, caregivers, schools and communities need to keep up the work of educating and supporting our youth to prevent drug and alcohol use. Our youth have experienced major life transitions at the beginning of the pandemic and will face more transitions as the pandemic slows.
We need to listen to what our youth are saying. We need to pay attention to their actions, find help for them when needed and continue to educate them on the risks on drug and alcohol use.
From my work, I can assure you that there are many local organizations working to prevent substance use. A good place to start looking for resources would be with the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission, accessible on the Cumberland County government website. As a parent, I know how important my role is in raising my children to be healthy adults. Together, let’s make sure that our children’s brains get a chance to fully develop in the most healthy, drug-free way. You can learn more about preventing adolescent substance use at www.drugfree.org.
Carol Thornton is the director of grants and public policy at the Partnership for Better Health and is an active member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.