What's the Buzz?: Giving up prom and graduation is heartbreaking

One week ago, from the time I began writing this article, I would have been in school with my friends spending every free moment discussing the details of our upcoming weekend.
One week ago, I would have been sitting in a nail salon deliberating over the hundreds of color options, considering which would match my dress the best but knowing all too well I would go with a simple matte black. One week ago, I would have been filled with excitement, because in a few days, I would be at my prom, dancing the night away with my boyfriend and friends.
However, current stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders turned each of those moments into childhood dreams that are practically impossible to reach.
The same can be said for what was supposed to happen a month from now. On June 5, my name would have been read aloud by one of my favorite teachers, prompting me to walk across the Harrisburg Forum’s stage. My mother would have been standing center stage with my diploma ready to hand me the certificate signifying the start of life as an adult. My peers would have sat in the audience, in person, watching as I delivered the honor student speech.
Both graduation and prom were milestones my kindergarten-self dreamed of up until the last moment I could hold out any hope. Even though I have always been known as the unrelenting optimist, finding the drive to remain positive with every coming day becomes increasingly challenging.
I never once imagined a day would come where my life and dreams would be put on immediate hold for a pandemic. Growing up with dreams, seen given to others so often, only for them to be ripped away at the last moment hurts. It’s heartbreaking and, to be completely frank, sucks.
Despite my complaints and grievances, I do understand that this sacrifice of small childhood dreams is necessary. People are currently in overflowing hospitals suffering deeply, experiencing pain beyond imagination and many facing death as well. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, my prom and graduation are extremely small. Those fighting for their life, the need to social distance, and the pause to normal life are so much more important.
So keeping this in mind, I am able to continue through the process of accepting the loss of these dreams and making this sacrifice in order to save lives.
With this process, there are also lessons of life to be learned. In the eyes of my peers, as well as my own, these events were a promise to us for our accomplishments. These events were congratulatory celebrations and recognition for all the hard work we dedicated to our 13 years spent in schooling. But through this pandemic, my peers and I have learned that any recognition we have been taught to expect for our hard work is not always guaranteed. Instead, as we grow through experiences in years to come, hard work we dedicate to our careers may not always be received with recognition.
So, although I continue to grieve for a loss of my dreams about prom and graduation, I am thankful this pandemic has taught me unforgettable lessons and given me the opportunity to be part of the effort to save lives.
Kyra Boston is a graduating senior from East Pennsboro High School and a member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board (YAB). Kyra is also part of the YAB Leadership Team. She will be attending Lehigh University in the fall to study civil engineering.
