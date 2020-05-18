What's the Buzz?: Giving up prom and graduation is heartbreaking

I never once imagined a day would come where my life and dreams would be put on immediate hold for a pandemic. Growing up with dreams, seen given to others so often, only for them to be ripped away at the last moment hurts. It’s heartbreaking and, to be completely frank, sucks.

Despite my complaints and grievances, I do understand that this sacrifice of small childhood dreams is necessary. People are currently in overflowing hospitals suffering deeply, experiencing pain beyond imagination and many facing death as well. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, my prom and graduation are extremely small. Those fighting for their life, the need to social distance, and the pause to normal life are so much more important.

So keeping this in mind, I am able to continue through the process of accepting the loss of these dreams and making this sacrifice in order to save lives.