What's the Buzz?: Free program helps families navigate adolescence

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the popular and effective Strengthening Families Program (10-14) is returning to our community. This seven-week program is designed specifically for parents and their children ages 10 to 14 years of age.

From Oct. 6 through Nov. 17, the free Strengthening Families Program will be offered at the Carlisle Family YMCA.

This program brings families together to spend quality time while learning new skills through games and fun interactive activities. Each session includes a free family meal and free childcare for younger siblings.

The sessions encourage parents/caregivers and youth to work on specific topics and address questions that arise before they become problems. Youth learn how to deal with stress, reduce peer pressure and set personal goals and boundaries. Parents and caregivers participate in group discussions about parenting strategies and building skills around setting family goals and decision making.

There is no doubt tweens and early teens have many challenges. They are dealing with all sorts of experiences from new schools and friends to different influences and stressful expectations. During this critical time when youth are faced with many important decisions, parents who are eager to maintain good connections and open communication often find that tried-and-true approaches no longer work.

If you are wondering how busy responsible parents connect with their kids during this critical growing up time, the Strengthening Families Program is for you.

This program is free for all families with a youth between the ages of 10-14 years of age. For more information or to register, contact Fiona Williston at 717-240-6300, ext. 6478, or email fjbelieuwilliston@cumberlandcountypa.gov. The Strengthening Families Program is provided through a partnership of local organizations including the Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission, the United Methodist Home for Children, the Partnership for Better Health and the Carlisle Family YMCA.