What's the Buzz?: Finishing strong - a guide to stress at the end of the school year

T.S. Eliot may have said that “April is the cruelest month,” but for many students, the cruelest month is May.
Having reached the final stretch of the school year, the pressure is almost insurmountable. Piles of assignments, teachers struggling to cram in content before end of the year finals, state and national level exams taking place on a weekly basis, and being barred from the perfect weather outside all puts a burden on students and their health.
Despite this, May is a necessary month, providing students with the resolve and grit to survive in the real world and the capabilities to handle the stresses of life—that is, if they can learn how. There are many ways that one can handle stress, and with the expansion of school health classes, more and more techniques are being learned.
Despite this, many can benefit from a wider toolbox of techniques—which is exactly what I’m here for!
1. Physical activity
It can be difficult to think that simply getting up and moving can be a stress reliever, but it’s absolutely true. Being in the same place leads to the same thoughts, exacerbating anxiety and stress and keeping students in a rut. By moving around, students can have a chance to calm their mind and focus on the moment rather than the thoughts in their head, and I know that many times simply walking my dog around the block is enough to alter my mood for the whole day. On top of this, the physical benefits of activity are profound, with increased blood flow automatically increasing oxygen, which automatically improves concentration and focus. It’s also simply good for you!
2. Sleep
Sleep is utterly essential, and far too many people go without enough. Make sure to unwind after each day and be in bed at a reasonable time (most teens need nine to 10 hours of sleep a night). In addition to this, make sure that your environment is conducive to quality sleep: minimize distractions from noise and light to enter REM sleep (the most important phase that fully rejuvenates your body and mind) as soon as possible.
3. Music
Music has many benefits, allowing people to become more focused, energized and capable when it’s playing. Make sure to choose wisely—classical music is best suited for intense work sessions, while up-beat music can be a great choice for the day of a test to make sure you’re prepared and able to tackle the day with conviction.
4. Meditation
Meditation is an extremely overlooked tool to help aid everyone’s everyday life. Not only does it allow for increased focus, a better outlook on life and a more relaxed state of being, it can also help practitioners unlock knowledge that can help with their studying and activities.
Each of these techniques can help students manage the inherent stresses of school, but they can extend further! Anyone can use these to help build a better lifestyle; improvements in mood, functioning and focus won’t be far off.
Graham Lively is a junior at Carlisle High School who participates actively in a variety of different activities such as figure skating, speedcubing and the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board.