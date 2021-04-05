What's the Buzz?: Finishing strong - a guide to stress at the end of the school year

T.S. Eliot may have said that “April is the cruelest month,” but for many students, the cruelest month is May.

Having reached the final stretch of the school year, the pressure is almost insurmountable. Piles of assignments, teachers struggling to cram in content before end of the year finals, state and national level exams taking place on a weekly basis, and being barred from the perfect weather outside all puts a burden on students and their health.

Despite this, May is a necessary month, providing students with the resolve and grit to survive in the real world and the capabilities to handle the stresses of life—that is, if they can learn how. There are many ways that one can handle stress, and with the expansion of school health classes, more and more techniques are being learned.

Despite this, many can benefit from a wider toolbox of techniques—which is exactly what I’m here for!

1. Physical activity