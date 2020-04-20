What's the Buzz?: Family communication in the time of COVID-19

Impulse decisions are how most students try a drug for the first time. Before they are out and about in the world again, you can help them create a plan to avoid the situation completely or to get out of a tricky situation safely. You can create a code word or phrase together so if they ever feel unsafe, all they need to do is text that word and you can pick them up, no questions asked.

Here are some tips for improving communication from our most recent newsletter from Keeping Youth Drug Free.

1. Take time to do it every day. It takes practice to do well.

2. Validate your child’s feelings. Their feelings are real. We cannot tell them how to feel but we can help them navigate through those emotions.

3. Use active listening. Pay attention when they are talking. Look at them, not your phone or the mess waiting to be cleaned.

4. Ask questions. A good way to get more information is to ask for it. “Tell me more about that.”

5. Use “I feel” statements instead of “you” statements. We tend to say things like “you always do” or “you never do.” I encourage you to make it about feelings instead of pointing fingers.

Many of us are struggling with current restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, but I urge you to use this extra time to really talk with your children (or grandchildren) about these difficult and challenging topics. When life returns to some semblance of normality, our teens will be more than eager to get out and experience all the pleasures of being out in the community again. Parents and other significant adults can help to build layers of protection, so that this exploration doesn’t include using harmful substances.

Wendy Miller is a prevention specialist with Perry Human Services based in New Bloomfield and is also a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.