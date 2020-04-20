What's the Buzz?: Family communication in the time of COVID-19

The current stay-at-home order has put families in close quarters to one another for long periods of time. A silver lining of so much “togetherness” is the opportunity for parents and children to have the type of conversations that they may have been putting off.
I challenge you during this time of social distancing to really talk to your children about alcohol, nicotine and other drug use. In prevention, we emphasize talking with your children; we do not mean lecture. We mean communicate, share, listen, understand.
Youth are curious about drugs. TV shows, movies, commercials, videos, games and social media are bombarded with positive messages of drug use. Ask your child what they think about what they see. Ask what their friends say about drug use. Ask if they know anyone who uses drugs and what they think about that. Ask if they have been tempted to try a drug.
You may be afraid of the answers, but having open dialogues like this, without lecturing and making demands, is a way to bond with your child and let them know that you are willing to have the conversation. When the time comes when they are faced with that choice or difficult situation, they are comfortable coming to you for help.
After opening the dialogue with some of the questions above, you can then talk about your rules and expectations and why you have them. Ask what they would do if they were offered drugs or were with people who were using drugs.
Impulse decisions are how most students try a drug for the first time. Before they are out and about in the world again, you can help them create a plan to avoid the situation completely or to get out of a tricky situation safely. You can create a code word or phrase together so if they ever feel unsafe, all they need to do is text that word and you can pick them up, no questions asked.
Here are some tips for improving communication from our most recent newsletter from Keeping Youth Drug Free.
1. Take time to do it every day. It takes practice to do well.
2. Validate your child’s feelings. Their feelings are real. We cannot tell them how to feel but we can help them navigate through those emotions.
3. Use active listening. Pay attention when they are talking. Look at them, not your phone or the mess waiting to be cleaned.
4. Ask questions. A good way to get more information is to ask for it. “Tell me more about that.”
5. Use “I feel” statements instead of “you” statements. We tend to say things like “you always do” or “you never do.” I encourage you to make it about feelings instead of pointing fingers.
Many of us are struggling with current restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, but I urge you to use this extra time to really talk with your children (or grandchildren) about these difficult and challenging topics. When life returns to some semblance of normality, our teens will be more than eager to get out and experience all the pleasures of being out in the community again. Parents and other significant adults can help to build layers of protection, so that this exploration doesn’t include using harmful substances.
Wendy Miller is a prevention specialist with Perry Human Services based in New Bloomfield and is also a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.