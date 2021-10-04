What's the Buzz?: Education can reduce stigma of substance use disorder

YAB and SAPC are organizations that first exposed me to the issue of high-risk substance use, and I am eternally grateful. I now see the fuller picture of substance use and that solutions need more than just simple “don’t use drugs” messages. It’s hard to stop a problem without knowing all sides of it.

The two organizations also provided me with enough networking opportunities and knowledge to begin teaching peers in my community and school. I am the co-founder and president of a school club, Break the Silence, that has the goal of educating and bringing awareness to substance use at my high school and in the community. With drugs and alcohol being popularized in the media, my co-founder Anike Heller and I, wished to create something at our school to help combat misinformation with education.

Beyond the school environment, we hoped to educate our wider community in some way and so began Break the Silence 5K For Freedom. This annual run/walk will take place for the third time on Oct. 16. Community members can get a small glimpse at the wide variety of opportunities our region has to get involved and educate yourself.