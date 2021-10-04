What's the Buzz?: Education can reduce stigma of substance use disorder

I find Central Pennsylvania to be luckier than most regions compared to the rest of the nation. This is a belief I subscribe to mainly because of the opportunity for involvement that exists here - specifically, involvement in prevention, intervention and education related to substance use disorder.
At 11 years old, I was first exposed to this opportunity from my older sister who became a member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board (YAB). At the time, I had very little knowledge of what drugs were beyond the “don’t do drugs, kids” message we annually received at school. So, being a curious person, I naturally pestered her until she would tell me all about her YAB meetings.
This was enough for my pre-adolescent self. However, when I entered high school and realized that drugs, vaping and alcohol consumption were not just stories or legends that the media publicized for more drama, I knew that I needed to educate myself to ensure my safety. I believe education is the only tool that can combat naivety and ignorance.
I joined YAB when I was 15, and my knowledge grew. In my experience, you get out what you put in, and YAB is a place where kids across Cumberland County gather to significantly expand their knowledge of substance use disorder and related issues.
The amazing thing about our region is once you show interest in the issue - even at the young age of 15 - there are so many other organizations ready to pull you aboard and help teach you. I have experienced this firsthand with my seat at the table of the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (SAPC).
YAB and SAPC are organizations that first exposed me to the issue of high-risk substance use, and I am eternally grateful. I now see the fuller picture of substance use and that solutions need more than just simple “don’t use drugs” messages. It’s hard to stop a problem without knowing all sides of it.
The two organizations also provided me with enough networking opportunities and knowledge to begin teaching peers in my community and school. I am the co-founder and president of a school club, Break the Silence, that has the goal of educating and bringing awareness to substance use at my high school and in the community. With drugs and alcohol being popularized in the media, my co-founder Anike Heller and I, wished to create something at our school to help combat misinformation with education.
Beyond the school environment, we hoped to educate our wider community in some way and so began Break the Silence 5K For Freedom. This annual run/walk will take place for the third time on Oct. 16. Community members can get a small glimpse at the wide variety of opportunities our region has to get involved and educate yourself.
Yes, it is a fundraiser for a local organization (Sara’s House of Hope) so that they can continue to help those seeking recovery with tools like Narcan distribution, group meetings and treatment scholarships; but education will always be the main goal. For this reason, a range of prevention and intervention organizations from our region will have tables at the race where they can display information about their organization to educate and expose our community on the issue that has been plaguing our nation for years! For more information or if interested in registering, go to http://www.sarashouseofhope.org/5k-for-freedom.
There is still quite a bit of stigma that exists to stop people from speaking about this issue, and this results in some people feeling ashamed to get help even if they need it. Despite the organizations that exist to educate and inform on substance use disorders in our community, stigma is still a huge barrier to recovery. What does this say about the rest of our nation which may not have as many opportunities for openness and education?
Ultimately, the solution rests with all of us. We must educate ourselves and then our peers, get the conversation rolling, and then, maybe one day with enough effort, we can finally put an end to this issue.
Niya Chagantipati is a senior at Cumberland Valley High School. In addition to her membership in the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Niya is president and co-founder of the CV Break the Silence Club and sits on the SADD State Advisory Committee.