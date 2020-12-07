What's the Buzz?: Drive sober and save lives

Sober driving resonates with me because I recently earned my permit in July and have been practicing driving since. While I drive, I am focused to ensure I am staying in my lane and merging properly when necessary.

But, there is a voice in the back of my head that worries about getting into a car wreck because of a drunk driver. This worry needs to be eliminated. By taking precautions to ensure the number of drunk drivers on the road decreases, everyone will have a peace of mind when their loved one heads out onto the road.

There is already so much to worry and fear in this world. Eliminating the worry of being hit by a drunk driver can make our world that much safer and better. Through the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board, I am learning about substance abuse and prevention, and how we can help our community become a safer place.

I invite all of you to take steps to help roads become safer. There is so much to learn regarding drunk and drugged driving and how it affects our world. There is more information regarding this topic on the NHTSA website. If you’d like to get more involved, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are two national organizations that have been making great strides on this issue.

I ask all of you to ensure you drive sober and drink responsibly to save your lives and others.

Bindu Chunduri a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and is an active member in the Cumberland Valley Youth Advisory Board and Diversity Committee.

