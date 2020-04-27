What's the Buzz?: Coronavirus vs. college students

How has coronavirus affected college students? Let me tell you, it has not been easy for any of us.
We all went into this semester excited for what was to come: for some that meant possibly graduating and getting a job, and for others like me, it was simply just finishing out our freshman year. However, unknown to us, we would all return home and finish our semester virtually.
Virtual learning has made some classes easier, but for most people, it has made their lives more complicated.
For those who choose online learning their lives do not change much, but for those of us who prefer face-to-face instructions, our lives got harder. We have to adapt to online learning techniques, and although we are still required to virtually call into our classes, we are lacking the physical instruction we desire.
Each major has different requirements for classes, but for my major it made it more difficult and a little sad to have to finish out the year online. As an education major, we need to observe and student teach. This semester, we had to do all of that online. We have not been given the chance to complete our classroom observations, and others do not get to finish their student teaching.
In talking with my college friends, education majors are not the only ones who are affected by this virus. Nursing majors can no longer complete their clinical hours within hospitals, and music education majors won’t benefit from the face-to-face instruction needed to learn their instruments.
What this means for our futures, who knows. What we do know though is that our college experience has forever changed because of this virus.
Being forced to take my freshman year online has been disruptive, but COVID-19 has taught me things that I would never have learned in a classroom. I have seen how to and how not to conduct online learning; I have more compassion for students who may be challenged by certain teaching styles; and most of all, I have learned how to adapt and still be successful despite unexpected barriers and challenges.
I encourage each and every one of us to seek the silver lining and find ways to grow through this adversity. Spoken like a teacher, right?
Even though the coronavirus took away part of our semester, and maybe even more, we all look forward to the next step in our lives. Whether that be getting our full-time jobs or just returning to college for a few more years, we are all anxious to get back to our normal lives.
Valerie Locke is a college student at HACC and an adviser to the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board (YAB). Valerie was a YAB member and part of its leadership team while attending Cumberland Valley High School.
