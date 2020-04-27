What's the Buzz?: Coronavirus vs. college students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How has coronavirus affected college students? Let me tell you, it has not been easy for any of us.

We all went into this semester excited for what was to come: for some that meant possibly graduating and getting a job, and for others like me, it was simply just finishing out our freshman year. However, unknown to us, we would all return home and finish our semester virtually.

Virtual learning has made some classes easier, but for most people, it has made their lives more complicated.

For those who choose online learning their lives do not change much, but for those of us who prefer face-to-face instructions, our lives got harder. We have to adapt to online learning techniques, and although we are still required to virtually call into our classes, we are lacking the physical instruction we desire.

Each major has different requirements for classes, but for my major it made it more difficult and a little sad to have to finish out the year online. As an education major, we need to observe and student teach. This semester, we had to do all of that online. We have not been given the chance to complete our classroom observations, and others do not get to finish their student teaching.