What's the Buzz?: Careless celebrities and the negative impacts of vaping endorsements

I find this behavior to be irresponsible and dangerous. They say things like, “sometimes I really miss smoking, and then I’m like, nah ... smoking’s really bad for you, that’s why we stopped. I listened to conversations of when we were talking in New Zealand, and our voices were like so hoarse.”

While this condemns smoking cigarettes, it fails to mention the adverse health effects and addictive nature of vaping. They use relaxed and excited tones when asking “what puff do you have” and when showing off their apple and mint flavors.

Vaping is an epidemic in our nation, especially among teens. Youth e-cigarette use has increased 1,800% between 2011 and 2019, and in 2019 about 37% of American high school seniors admitted to vaping at least once in the past year. Vapes contain high levels of nicotine, metal particles and other dangerous chemicals that have led to more than 2,800 hospitalizations as of February 2020, according to the CDC.

By promoting vaping to a young, impressionable audience from a position of fame, these women added one more appeal to the already dangerously popular e-cigarette usage in American teens. While I understand that these actresses did not mean to cause harm to anyone, vaping needs to be taken for the serious danger it is and not casually shown off as fun and harmless.

Celebrities, those with influence over teens, and all people need to take the threat of vaping seriously. Be it on social media, when talking with friends or acting as a parent/guardian, everyone should address the harmful impacts of vaping in order to slow the growth of this epidemic.

Ellie Knapp is a junior at Carlisle High School. She is an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Ellie was also selected as one of five students from Pennsylvania as an ambassador for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.

