What's the Buzz?: Breaking barriers: mental health edition

I talked less to my friends and mostly spent my lunch breaks in the library. When I came home from school, I felt like I had run a marathon. I was so exhausted that all I wanted to do was to watch mindless television until it was time to go to bed. The result: isolation and unhappiness.

I would constantly tell myself that it was not fair for me to act so miserable when I had the infinite love of my family and some dear friends. It was true; I had the resources at my disposal. I could have just easily walked a couple of feet and poured out my feelings to my parents. Every time that I would try, however, I would freeze up and decide that was not a good idea.

The reason for my reluctance is because of my family’s background. My parents are originally from India. Despite having been acclimated to the United States, I still felt that they would not be able to understand the concept of mental health.

I would work out situations in my head where they would respond to my cry for help with questions such as “Why would you feel this way when we have given you everything that you could ever ask for?” My answer would have been, “I do not know.”

And I did not. I began to question why I was feeling this way, and I wrote it off as selfish.