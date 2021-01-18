What's the Buzz?: Breaking barriers: mental health edition

Thanks to social media platforms, mental health awareness gained a surge of support. Now, mental health has been prioritized and has taken on more importance than ever for individuals.
Despite recent advances in mental health awareness, there still seems to be a stigma around the idea of getting help or even just talking about what may be bothering someone.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, “More than half of people with mental illness don't seek help for their disorders. Often, people avoid or delay seeking treatment due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihood.” It seems ridiculous that someone trying to seek help from a troubling disorder or just making strides to be a happier individual is scared due to discrimination or of the fear of being treated differently.
This fear plagues the lives of so many people who have the resources to get better and live more happily, yet do not use them. This contributes to an inaccurate perception of mental health. As a high school student, I have been subject to this consequence.
Tenth grade was one of my most difficult years. The classes I was taking were subjects that I did not find interesting. I also had surgery for appendicitis with numerous postoperative complications, which took a toll on my physical well-being. I felt mentally exhausted.
I talked less to my friends and mostly spent my lunch breaks in the library. When I came home from school, I felt like I had run a marathon. I was so exhausted that all I wanted to do was to watch mindless television until it was time to go to bed. The result: isolation and unhappiness.
I would constantly tell myself that it was not fair for me to act so miserable when I had the infinite love of my family and some dear friends. It was true; I had the resources at my disposal. I could have just easily walked a couple of feet and poured out my feelings to my parents. Every time that I would try, however, I would freeze up and decide that was not a good idea.
The reason for my reluctance is because of my family’s background. My parents are originally from India. Despite having been acclimated to the United States, I still felt that they would not be able to understand the concept of mental health.
I would work out situations in my head where they would respond to my cry for help with questions such as “Why would you feel this way when we have given you everything that you could ever ask for?” My answer would have been, “I do not know.”
And I did not. I began to question why I was feeling this way, and I wrote it off as selfish.
Circumstances led my parents to confront me, and that is when I spilled out. When I expected questions, I was met with pure love and understanding. What did I get out of sharing how I really felt with the people closest to me? I got love and compassion, and, most importantly, I got the opportunity to talk.
Talking, though underrated, was what helped me the most. By junior year, I joined numerous clubs and organizations. I love the classes that I am taking, and I have been able to reconnect with friends and make new ones as well. Most importantly, I feel happier.
This whole experience has helped me realize that the inaccurate perception of mental well-being was not in my parents, but rather in me. I was the one to hold myself back.
I am sharing my experience because I want those reading this article to understand that it is OK to seek help with your mental health and well-being. It can be intimidating or scary to reach out for help, but we need to remind ourselves that being happy and healthy is an important part of being human. There should be no shame in taking the initiative to do so.
If you are someone who needs help or just wants to talk, I urge you to reach out to your guidance counselor or someone close to you, or use the following resources. School age youth can get connected to the Student Assistance Program at their school. Teenline (717-763-2222) is a 24-hour hotline available to everyone, run by Penn State Health. You can also look online for resources from the National Association on Mental Illness at nami.org/help.
Rithika Padyala is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.