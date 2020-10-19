What's the Buzz: Break the silence

Raising money for this organization is a short-term goal. The club’s long-term goal is to be a part of the solution on this issue since substance misuse has such wide ranging consequences on the mind and body, and also to all those in relationships with affected people.

This year’s first event will be a 5k held at West Shore Evangelical Free Church located at 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, on Saturday, Oct. 31 starting at 9 a.m. There will be a guest speaker who will share his or her personal journey with substance use and its impact on his or her life. A club member will also speak and provide information on where to seek help in your community.

Please visit the website sarashouseofhope.org/5k-for-freedom for more information and how to register ($35/person in advance). Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Individuals are required to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance between one another unless they choose to bring and wear a mask. All staff members will also be required to wear masks at all times during the event.

The first step to fixing any problem is acknowledging there’s an issue that needs to be addressed and starting to talk about it. Therefore, the group intends to help end this epidemic by first Breaking the Silence on substance abuse. Please join us!

Niya Chagantipati is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.

