What's the Buzz: Break the silence

The coronavirus has not only succeeded in spreading an illness but fear as well.
As health experts worldwide are racing to find effective treatments and a vaccine, the opioid epidemic has understandably taken a back seat. Overdose rates, which had been going down, have started to inch back up again.
However, as we learn how best to manage risk associated with COVID-19, there is space again to turn our collective attention to addressing opioid overdoses, which have devastated so many families and communities.
The spread of substance misuse is complicated and has a variety of causes, including genetic vulnerability, social-cultural influences, economics, stigma and often lack of awareness. Any corresponding solutions will also have to address this range of contributing factors, and all of us have a part to play.
To help raise awareness about problem substance use, a group of students from Cumberland Valley High School created the “Break the Silence” club. This club seeks to educate families on the signs and dangers, and provide information on the resources available to assist struggling families.
They organize events year-round at which they speak out about the topic while simultaneously raising money. Currently, they are helping Sara’s House of Hope raise money to build a transition home where people right out of treatment centers can find a stable home and support system to aid in their recovery.
Raising money for this organization is a short-term goal. The club’s long-term goal is to be a part of the solution on this issue since substance misuse has such wide ranging consequences on the mind and body, and also to all those in relationships with affected people.
This year’s first event will be a 5k held at West Shore Evangelical Free Church located at 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, on Saturday, Oct. 31 starting at 9 a.m. There will be a guest speaker who will share his or her personal journey with substance use and its impact on his or her life. A club member will also speak and provide information on where to seek help in your community.
Please visit the website sarashouseofhope.org/5k-for-freedom for more information and how to register ($35/person in advance). Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Individuals are required to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance between one another unless they choose to bring and wear a mask. All staff members will also be required to wear masks at all times during the event.
The first step to fixing any problem is acknowledging there’s an issue that needs to be addressed and starting to talk about it. Therefore, the group intends to help end this epidemic by first Breaking the Silence on substance abuse. Please join us!
Niya Chagantipati is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and an active member of the Cumberland County Youth Advisory Board and the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
