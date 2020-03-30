What's the Buzz?: Staying strong in coronavirus pandemic

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, schools and other facilities have closed their doors for a currently indefinite time. Initially, many of us welcomed this break from schoolwork, but the ever-changing end date for this closure has resulted in increased frustration amongst teens.
The uncertainty surrounding the return to school is causing undue stress, leaving us questioning what will happen to our extracurriculars and upcoming events. Sports practices, concerts and competitions are constantly being postponed and canceled with each new update or recommendation from the World Health Organization or CDC, leaving extremely busy students with newly cleared schedules.
While we miss our activities, we also have to juggle the pressure of building our own schedules to stay productive and miss the routine that we had in school. To top it off, the social distancing precautions prevent us from hanging out with our friends and experiencing the face-to-face interaction that is so beneficial to well-being.
These closures and cancellations, as well as social distancing, are essential to minimizing the spread of the virus and keeping people safe. Aside from this, there is little that we can do to change our situation. However, there are several ways in which we can improve the pandemic experience of ourselves and others.
For example, several groups are scheduling virtual meetings and activities to take the place of their canceled events. You can schedule your own virtual events or encourage your organization leaders to do so. This could be as small as a couple of friends talking over FaceTime, or as planned as a virtual concert or production.
Some great platforms for this include Zoom, Skype, Instagram or Facebook Live, FaceTime and Google Duo, each of which have their own benefits for different types of gatherings.
The community is also offering a vast number of opportunities for learning and socializing via the internet. While they have closed their in-person services, the Cumberland County Library System is offering audiobook and e-book checkouts for those with and without library cards. Youth MOVE PA is hosting “Youth Virtual Drop-In” Zoom video conferences on Mondays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m., which is open to any youth looking for some good conversation. More information on how to attend is available on their Facebook page or website (https://pmhca.wildapricot.org/Youth-MOVE).
Now is also a great time to simply catch up with life and breathe. This standstill is taking place in one of the busiest times of the schoolyear, with our finals and testing quickly approaching. Taking advantage of the break and reorganizing, both in the house and in schoolwork, is a great method for getting back on track.
Additionally, the lack of coursework makes it an opportune time to start a new hobby or reinitiate an old one as a means of relaxation.
Above all, do not stress, but continue to wash hands and avoid social gatherings. With time, life will return to normalcy – so take advantage of this newfound free time to try new things!
Lola Gehman is a sophomore at Carlisle High School. She enjoys participating in the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Youth Advisory Board and can otherwise be found making or listening to music.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.