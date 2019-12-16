Happy Holidays! Every year, PennDOT engineering districts are actively encouraged to be involved in an effort called Operation Safe Holiday where we are tasked with finding ways within our district to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities on the roads we are responsible for. We do that through education and engineering whenever possible, and we support the efforts of state and local police as they enforce our laws.
At a time of year when family and friends are gathering to celebrate, too many are instead dealing with grief over the loss of a loved one. According to our data, the holiday season continues to be the leading time for traffic crashes. Those crashes, injuries and fatalities are often the result of not buckling up, choosing to drive while impaired or other poor driving choices.
We encourage motorists to make use of our 511 system, either by calling 511 or checking 511pa.com before heading out. You will be able to find historic travel times that may help you decide what time to leave for your destination. Also, check traffic cameras to see first-hand what the conditions are across the state.
Our AVL (automated vehicle locator) system allows anyone with a computer to be able to track where our snow plows are in the event of inclement weather. In addition, the maps will show travel conditions and construction. And an added feature allows you to actually chart your travel from point A to point B and see if there are any issues along the way. Plus, if you use our mobile app, we partner with Google and Waze to help you get the most up-to-date travel information.
Finally, there are some very simple steps you can take to help ensure you and your loved ones stay safe while in your vehicles.
- First, buckle up, every time, every ride, even if the distance you are traveling is short.
- Second, don’t be an impaired driver, whether it is alcohol or drugs. Make sure you have a designated driver, which is not the person who has had the least to drink, but is the person who has had nothing to drink, and has not taken any legal or illegal drugs prior to driving.
- Third, slow down. Everyone is in a hurry, and we don’t often leave time to get to our destinations. Add speeding and tailgating and other aggressive driving behaviors to that, and you may have a deadly mix.
We all want the same thing – time to celebrate and create memories. Please do what you can, take some personal responsibility, and remember that the safety of those in your vehicle and those you encounter on the road, is ultimately up to the choices you and other drivers make behind the wheel.