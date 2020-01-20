What's the Buzz?: Nurturing self and others

January is both mental wellness awareness month and national mentoring month. It makes perfect sense that both of these topics would coincide in the same month.

A lot of times when we think about mental health or mental wellness, we automatically think along the lines of therapy and medication. Although these resources are important in the treatment of various mental health diagnoses, we oftentimes overlook the importance of the day-to-day functions and activities that assist in creating overall mental wellness.

Both mental wellness awareness, as well as national mentoring month, are preventative and proactive topics. If we are mindful of our own mental wellness and engage in activities that we enjoy and that support positive thinking and feeling, then not only can this help manage any current mental health diagnoses but can also help prevent mental health problems in the future. Mentorship is proactive in that linking a mentee with a mentor can help build resiliency factors that attribute to more successful outcomes.

When engaging in ones interests such as hiking, cooking, painting and sewing, it can be very therapeutic. When we engage in activities that we enjoy, it creates positive feelings of happiness, contentment, excitement, peace, etc., which reinforces positive thinking, feeling and ultimately more positive choices.