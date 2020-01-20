What's the Buzz?: Nurturing self and others

January is both mental wellness awareness month and national mentoring month. It makes perfect sense that both of these topics would coincide in the same month.
A lot of times when we think about mental health or mental wellness, we automatically think along the lines of therapy and medication. Although these resources are important in the treatment of various mental health diagnoses, we oftentimes overlook the importance of the day-to-day functions and activities that assist in creating overall mental wellness.
Both mental wellness awareness, as well as national mentoring month, are preventative and proactive topics. If we are mindful of our own mental wellness and engage in activities that we enjoy and that support positive thinking and feeling, then not only can this help manage any current mental health diagnoses but can also help prevent mental health problems in the future. Mentorship is proactive in that linking a mentee with a mentor can help build resiliency factors that attribute to more successful outcomes.
When engaging in ones interests such as hiking, cooking, painting and sewing, it can be very therapeutic. When we engage in activities that we enjoy, it creates positive feelings of happiness, contentment, excitement, peace, etc., which reinforces positive thinking, feeling and ultimately more positive choices.
For some people, mentorship is a great way to create mental wellness. The feeling of giving back to a person and a community can create feelings of purpose and belonging, which attribute to a positive sense of self and ultimately a more positive sense of mental wellness. Not only as a mentor are you creating a better sense of mental wellness for yourself, but for your mentee as well. By being a consistent and supportive adult in a young person’s life, you are making them feel valued and important and therefore creating a more positive sense of mental wellness for them.
I encourage you this month to stop and think about the things in life that you really enjoy. Is it that cup of coffee with friends whenever you can fit it in? Is it reading a book or going for a walk before the kids wake up? Once you identify the things that make you feel happy and more positive, then make an effort to fit them into your everyday life.
If you fit in 20 minutes of reading before bed, do you wake up in a better mood? Or if you fit in a quick walk in the morning, do you go to work feeling more positive? What if you joined a mentorship program? Would that provide you with a sense of giving to others that would boost your own mental wellness?
Take notice and allow yourself to engage in these opportunities, because ultimately you are creating a better sense of mental wellness today and every day moving forward.
Melissa Murphy works for Cumberland-Perry Mental Health and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities. MH.IDD offers services to people of all ages with serious mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities. Melissa is also a member of the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.