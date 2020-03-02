What's the Buzz?: Combating stress with kindness

Not only do random acts of kindness empower others, but they also can provide happiness to the benefactor. According to Mayo Clinic, being kind and helping others activates the part of the brain that experiences happiness and releases dopamine and oxytocin, two hormones that make a person happier and relieve blood pressure.

Therefore, kindness can contribute to preventing disease caused by excessive stress, and unlike medication, it comes at no cost and with no alarming side effects. Aside from the actual brain chemistry of kindness, generosity gives people a sense of purpose. This is especially present when one is able to see the affect of their actions, such as volunteering in the community. A kind text or note of appreciation can also encourage others and reinforce kind engagement.

Sometimes, philanthropy can seem like a daunting task, but one does not need to start being kind by donating a large sum of money to charity or volunteering for hours. Perry County’s Be Kind Challenge provides excellent ideas of small deeds to help others and bring happiness in this stressful time.

So call that friend, post an encouraging quote on social media, smile – and share your experiences of kindness with the hashtag #pecobekind.

Lola Gehman is a sophomore at Carlisle High School. She enjoys participating in the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Youth Advisory Board and can otherwise be found making or listening to music.

