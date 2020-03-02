What's the Buzz?: Combating stress with kindness

While not often regarded as such, February was a busy month containing a plethora of holidays. Multiple parts of the world celebrated Valentine’s Day, and the United States recognizes both heart health and African-American history throughout the entirety of the month.
Unfortunately, February was also a month in which many people are growing tired of the cold weather, while their to-do lists continue to grow, leading to feelings of stress. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, continuous stress and unhappiness can contribute to health problems, including heart disease and high blood pressure.
To combat stress and negativity in Southcentral Pennsylvania, Perry County has established an annual initiative: the Be Kind Challenge.
This challenge consists of small, daily ideas to inspire people to commit random acts of kindness, including holding a door open for others, calling a friend, donating money or clothes to a shelter, or helping someone without the expectation of repayment.
Although some of these deeds may appear small or insignificant, they have the ability to brighten a person’s day. A simple, 10-minute conversation with a long-distance friend or family member may be just enough to enable them to tackle the next task on their to-do list. This also includes babysitting for a family you know could allow parents time to shop, work or go on a date with minimal costs; and a kind handwritten note can bring a smile to a person’s face, even if the author of the note is unable to witness the affect their deed had.
Not only do random acts of kindness empower others, but they also can provide happiness to the benefactor. According to Mayo Clinic, being kind and helping others activates the part of the brain that experiences happiness and releases dopamine and oxytocin, two hormones that make a person happier and relieve blood pressure.
Therefore, kindness can contribute to preventing disease caused by excessive stress, and unlike medication, it comes at no cost and with no alarming side effects. Aside from the actual brain chemistry of kindness, generosity gives people a sense of purpose. This is especially present when one is able to see the affect of their actions, such as volunteering in the community. A kind text or note of appreciation can also encourage others and reinforce kind engagement.
Sometimes, philanthropy can seem like a daunting task, but one does not need to start being kind by donating a large sum of money to charity or volunteering for hours. Perry County’s Be Kind Challenge provides excellent ideas of small deeds to help others and bring happiness in this stressful time.
So call that friend, post an encouraging quote on social media, smile – and share your experiences of kindness with the hashtag #pecobekind.
Lola Gehman is a sophomore at Carlisle High School. She enjoys participating in the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Youth Advisory Board and can otherwise be found making or listening to music.