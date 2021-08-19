 Skip to main content
Watch Now: DOH officials stress need for blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic
Watch Now: DOH officials stress need for blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and officials from five major blood banks across the state today highlighted the importance of donating blood, as the number of volunteers who regularly donate blood has dramatically decreased due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and officials from five major blood banks across the state highlighted Thursday the importance of donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson said the number of volunteers who regularly donate blood has dramatically decreased due to the ongoing pandemic.

Leaders of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in the Lehigh Valley, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, Vitalant Blood Center based in Pittsburgh, and the Community Blood Bank of Northwest PA and Western NY joined the Department of Health to emphasize the statewide need for blood donations.

Department of Health and Pennsylvania Blood Centers Highlight Importance and Statewide Need for Blood Donations

Phlebotomists work with donors at a blood drive Thursday. Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson joined representatives from Pennsylvania Blood Centers to discuss the importance of donating blood, as the number of volunteers who regularly donate blood has dramatically decreased due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 
