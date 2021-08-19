Watch Now: DOH officials stress need for blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and officials from five major blood banks across the state highlighted Thursday the importance of donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said the number of volunteers who regularly donate blood has dramatically decreased due to the ongoing pandemic.
Leaders of the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in the Lehigh Valley, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, Vitalant Blood Center based in Pittsburgh, and the Community Blood Bank of Northwest PA and Western NY joined the Department of Health to emphasize the statewide need for blood donations.