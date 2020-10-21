Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Selin Bert, 48, who lives in Portland, Oregon, told The Associated Press that her mother-in-law, who is in her early 70s and lives in Mesquite, Nevada, recently got a severe case of COVID-19 and had to be taken to the ICU in a Las Vegas hospital, about an hour's drive away. She suspects her mother-in-law was infected during a visit from her grandchildren, who traveled from Montana.

Her in-laws, Bert said, were religious about social distancing and wearing masks. But she's not sure the grandkids were as much sticklers.

"They wear masks when they're outside, the in-laws. I don't know about the kids, but I do know that that part of the family isn't big on the whole mask thing, especially because of where they live," she said, adding she's not sure the grandkids have since been tested.

"We don't think they have been. I — we don't want to even ask because now it's become a very touchy subject. Because if someone says to you, 'Hey, you potentially killed your mom, or could have killed your mom,' it doesn't really bode well for the family reunion."

Her mother-in-law had symptoms for a few days at home and her health deteriorated so much that she had to be rushed to the hospital after a family member found her on the bathroom floor. She's now doing better, but remains severely fatigued, Bert said.