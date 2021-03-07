Viral Questions: When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Children develop serious illness or die from COVID-19 at much lower rates than adults, but can still spread the virus.

"There's no question: we do want to immunize children," said Drexel University pediatrics professor Dr. Sarah Long.

Pfizer and Moderna expect to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year.

"It's unlikely we could get community protection without immunizing children," Long added. "This is the lynchpin to getting everything back to some kind of normalcy."

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

Scientists look for safety issues during the testing phase and continue their monitoring as shots roll out around the world. So far, the only serious warning to emerge is a rare risk of severe allergic reactions.

Different types of COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized and it's possible side effects will differ for each — although there's more public data on the vaccines being rolled out in Western countries than elsewhere. Countries also vary in their vaccine standards, with some allowing the use of shots before final-stage testing involving large numbers of volunteers.