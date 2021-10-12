Viral Questions: Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Yes, you can get the shots in the same visit.

When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency has since revised its guidelines and says the wait is unnecessary.

The CDC and other health experts point to past experience showing that vaccines work as they should and any side effects are similar whether the shots are given separately or in the same visit.

"We have a history of vaccinating our kids with multiple vaccines," says flu specialist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Staying up to date on all vaccinations will be especially important this year, experts say.

Since people were masked and staying home, last year's flu season barely registered. This year, it's unclear how intense the flu season will be with more places reopening.