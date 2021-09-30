US stem cell clinics boomed while FDA paused crackdown

The FDA didn't clearly assert its authority over such clinics until 2017. The next year, it began sending form letters to some 400 clinics, warning that they may be violating FDA rules. But the names of the clinics haven't been publicized, and such warnings are often ignored.

Traditional medical researchers welcome the FDA actions but say it's impossible to gauge their effect.

"The business model is this: 'We can keep offering these products until things get serious with the FDA — and then we can just take down our website," said Laertis Ikonomou, a stem cell researcher at the University of Buffalo.

He and other specialists say the clinics have damaged the reputation of legitimate stem cell research while also siphoning off patients who might otherwise enroll in studies.

Lawyers representing stem cell clinics say they have no choice but to resist FDA regulation.

"FDA is pushing them into this drug development pathway, which nobody is adopting because it requires a million dollars' worth of toxicology and animal studies just to show something is safe for human use," said Marc Scheineson, a former FDA attorney.

For now, people on both sides are waiting to see what FDA does.

"We shouldn't feel too confident that the FDA has this wrapped up" said Turner, the bioethicist. "They really have invested some resources and they are trying to do something here but I think they're just outmatched and overwhelmed."

