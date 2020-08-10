US kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science

The study could help determine the safety of in-class education during the pandemic. But results aren't expected before year's end.

For Mendy and Joe McNulty and their two youngest sons in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, nasal swabbing at home is a family affair. Testing supplies are spread out on a carefully wiped down kitchen counter, where the four gather to perform what has become a ritual. Mendy McNulty helps the boys with their swabbing.

"We were excited to be able to feel like we could contribute somehow," she said, explaining why the family chose to participate. "This virus is so unknown. Any little bit we can do felt like we were doing something to help."

It's hard to pin down the exact number of COVID-19 cases in kids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 175,000 cases have been confirmed in those aged 17 and under, accounting for less than 10% of all confirmed cases. But the true number is likely much higher because many kids have silent infections or only vague symptoms and don't get tested.

Data on kids and coronavirus spread is also murky. Hundreds of infections have been reported in children and staff members at U.S. day care centers, but whether kids or adults were the main spreaders isn't known.