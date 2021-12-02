UPMC Study: Outpatient injections of monoclonal antibodies effective in preventing severe hospitalizations

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to pressure area hospitals — and recently resulted in WellSpan pausing elective surgeries — a new UPMC study shows that outpatient treatment of those with mild to moderate cases of the disease is effective in preventing severe hospitalization and death.

UPMC on Thursday reported the findings of its clinical study that compared the different methods of administering treatment for COVID-19. Researchers found that giving monoclonal antibodies to outpatients via a series of four injections under the skin was just as effective as giving treatment in one intravenous infusion and was superior to not giving treatment at all.

According to the health system, the findings mean that when there are surging COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages, health care providers can revert to quicker subcutaneous injections to equitably provide treatment to as many patients as possible. UPMC said these injections take less time to administer than long IV infusions, result in shorter appointments for patients and can be administered by more health care staff.

“When we began to see a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant three months ago, we realized it would be impossible to accommodate the demand for monoclonal antibodies with IV infusions,” said lead author Dr. Erin McCreary, infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC and clinical assistant professor in Pitt’s School of Medicine. “We can more than double our outpatient appointments for antibodies when using the subcutaneous route, so we began administering the treatment through injections when needed to treat as many patients as possible.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of Regeneron's combination treatment of the monoclonal antibodies for subcutaneous injections only when IV infusion "is not feasible and would lead to delay in treatment," according to UPMC.

Because of the Delta variant surge, UPMC said it switched most of its outpatient infusion centers to administering the treatment by subcutaneous injection on Sept. 9. The patients who received the injections were followed for 28 days and compared to a matched population of patients who received an IV infusion of the drug, as well as those who were eligible for treatment but did not receive it.

Researchers found that those who received the injections had a 3.4% likelihood of being hospitalized or dying in the following four weeks, compared to 7.8% of patients who were not treated. Patients with injections had a similar chance of avoiding hospitalization and death compared to those who received IV infusions.

“There was little to no evidence that subcutaneous administration was associated with a higher risk of death or severe hospitalization compared to IV administration, and it was associated with an estimated 56% lower risk of being hospitalized or dying within 28 days compared to no monoclonal antibody treatment,” said senior author Dr. Kevin Kip, vice president of clinical analytics at UPMC. “Looking at these real-world results, I would confidently recommend that any health care provider struggling to provide casirivimab and imdevimab infusions in a timely manner switch to subcutaneous injections rather than turn patients away.”

