UPDATED: The COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 11

As of March 11, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has tracked all presumptive positive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to a certain source, whether that be exposure through international travel or in a state where the disease is more prevalent.

Health officials say there are no cases yet in Pennsylvania that are “community spread,” or cases where they are unable to determine the source of the infection.

Here is a look at the information the department has released about the presumptive positive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Patients