UPDATED: 3 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported; brings total to 15 in Pa.

Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Bucks County and another case in Montgomery County will bring Pennsylvania's total number of cases to 15 as of Wednesday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said all three cases involve adults who are currently in isolation at home.

Of the 15, 13 are still presumptive positives, but the department said the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the first two cases in Delaware County and Wayne County.

Pennsylvania started reporting presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 starting Friday and has reported at least one positive every day since.

