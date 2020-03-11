UPDATED: 4 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday; total rises to 16 in Pa.

Penn State University and at least a dozen other schools have opted to move classes online, according to the Associated Press, and a number of St. Patrick's Day parades in Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh were canceled.

From the Associated Press, here is a look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

What we know

All the people who have tested positive in the state live in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities say. Most people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or country, but some new cases are people who got sick while inside Pennsylvania.

Late Tuesday, Bucks County's health department said it had discovered the county’s first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in two adults who live together and had attended an out-of-state gathering recently. They are in isolation at home.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said a cardiologist who tested positive for the virus treated about two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staff members at a King of Prussia facility. The physician returned to work after overseas travel and saw patients over four days last week. The hospital said it disinfected and reopened the facility.