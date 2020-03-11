UPDATED: 4 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday; total rises to 16 in Pa.

Four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 16 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department announced three new cases Monday morning, two in Bucks County and another in Montgomery County who are at home in isolation, and added another presumptive positive Wednesday afternoon in a Monroe County resident who is being hospitalized.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there is also a presumptive positive case involving an out-of-state resident who is being treated at a Montgomery County hospital. Levine explained that because the person is not a resident of Pennsylvania, this case will not be added to the state's total number of cases.
The department also announced Wednesday that after the first presumptive cases were reported Friday, the Centers for Disease Control has finally confirmed the first two cases in Pennsylvania as COVID-19 infections.
The department also provided more transparent numbers about their testing, noting that as of Wednesday afternoon, they have identified 173 Pennsylvania residents for testing. So far, 100 tests have been negative, two have been positive, 14 are presumptive positives and 57 tests are still pending.
As the cases creep up across the state, Levine said she supports decisions from area colleges and universities to move to online classes for the remainder of the semester, considering how long the coronavirus can stay on uncleaned surfaces.
Penn State University and at least a dozen other schools have opted to move classes online, according to the Associated Press, and a number of St. Patrick's Day parades in Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh were canceled.
From the Associated Press, here is a look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:
What we know
All the people who have tested positive in the state live in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities say. Most people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or country, but some new cases are people who got sick while inside Pennsylvania.
Late Tuesday, Bucks County's health department said it had discovered the county’s first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in two adults who live together and had attended an out-of-state gathering recently. They are in isolation at home.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said a cardiologist who tested positive for the virus treated about two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staff members at a King of Prussia facility. The physician returned to work after overseas travel and saw patients over four days last week. The hospital said it disinfected and reopened the facility.
At least three people were hospitalized — including the cardiologist — and the rest were at home, officials said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
You have free articles remaining.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Warnings
Levine isn't recommending that large gatherings be canceled.
Philadelphia officials are not encouraging school closures, but they are urging people not to attend events of more than 5,000 attendees, including professional sporting events.
What we don't know
Officials are giving few details about patients.
The state Department of Health is not saying how many people it is monitoring under quarantine, where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed or which hospitals are treating patients. Some counties, institutions and states are giving more details.
Cancellations
Philadelphia canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade on Tuesday night, and Pittsburgh and Scranton followed suit Wednesday.
Penn State and at least a dozen colleges and universities, almost all in eastern Pennsylvania, are ending in-person instruction and moving classes online, either temporarily or for the semester.
Penn State, whose students return Monday from spring break, said it is moving to remote learning for all classes through April 3, at least. It also strongly encouraged students during the three-week period to stay home and not return to campus, off-campus locations or group dwellings.
Several schools are extending spring break, while Penn State, whose students are on spring break, is requiring a 14-day quarantine period for students or employees returning from a country where COVID-19 is widespread before they return to campus.
Northampton County Prison banned visitors and volunteers from entering as of Tuesday while at least six Delaware County school districts are planning to close for a day to test their preparedness.
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason