UPDATE: Wolf issues restrictions in Montgomery County; Pike County COVID-19 case joins state numbers

Of the 21 cases, 19 are still presumptive positive, or cases where the state has determined shows the presence of the coronavirus but has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. The first two cases in Pennsylvania — one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County — have been confirmed by the CDC.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”