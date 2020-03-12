UPDATE: Wolf issues restrictions in Montgomery County; Pike County COVID-19 case joins state numbers

With another presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday afternoon that he is issuing restrictions on Montgomery County residents and businesses.
Wolf said during a news conference that he is ordering the closure of all schools, child-care centers and senior centers, and he is asking that all non-essential retail stores also consider closing. The recommendations are to go into effect Friday and to stay in effect for 14 days.
Wolf noted that essential services will continue to be open, including ones that provide health care services, as well as gas stations and grocery stores.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the orders are proactive in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 where Montgomery County has more than half of the 22 reported presumptive cases of the disease.
In total, Montgomery County has 13 of the 22 cases. In addition to the five announced this morning (in which four of them were in Montgomery County), the state Department of Health also announced the first case in Pike County, where an adult is in isolation at home after getting a presumptive positive test.
The test will remain presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control confirms the disease.
Statewide, the Wolf administration is "strongly encouraging" the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 or more people, and it is discouraging people from traveling to recreational activities, like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls. Wolf is also asking religious leaders to exercise discretion to mitigate the spread at places of worship.
Wolf noted that state correctional facilities and veterans homes have already introduced a statewide visitor ban to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday morning reported that there are five more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21.
The new cases include four residents from Montgomery County and one resident from Northampton County. All of the patients are adults who are in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.
Of the 21 cases, 19 are still presumptive positive, or cases where the state has determined shows the presence of the coronavirus but has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. The first two cases in Pennsylvania — one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County — have been confirmed by the CDC.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason