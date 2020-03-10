UPDATE: The COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 10

As of March 10, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has tracked all presumptive positive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to a certain source, whether that be exposure through international travel or in a state where the disease is more prevalent.
Health officials say there are no cases yet in Pennsylvania that are “community spread,” or cases where they are unable to determine the source of the infection.
Here is a look at the information the DOH has released about the presumptive positive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Patients
- Patient 1: Reported March 6. Wayne County resident has mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. The resident got the disease after traveling to a European country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice (the DOH did not specify, but Italy is the only such country in Europe as of March 10).
- Patient 2: Reported March 6. Delaware County resident has mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. The resident came in contact with the coronavirus after visiting a person in another state who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.
- Patient 3-4: Reported March 7. Two Montgomery County residents have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home. Each of the two residents came in contact with the coronavirus when visiting another part of the United States where the disease was present.
- Patient 5-6: Reported March 8. Two Montgomery County residents have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home. These two patients tested positive after international exposure.
- Patient 7: Reported March 9. Montgomery County resident is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
- Patient 8-10: Reported March 9. Two of the three patients are being hospitalized. Two patients live in Montgomery County and another lives in Monroe County. The Monroe County resident had been hospitalized but as of March 10 was released to isolation at home.
- Patient 11: Reported on March 10. Montgomery County resident is being hospitalized at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. This person came in close contact with another person who is confirmed to have the disease.
Total cases by county
- Delaware County: 1 case
- Monroe County: 1 case
- Montgomery County: 8 cases
- Wayne County: 1 case