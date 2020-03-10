UPDATE: Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Philadelphia

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bring the total to 12.
The department said in a news conference that one of the positives is in Montgomery County and that adult is being hospitalized.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the department confirmed a report out of Philadelphia that it also has a presumptive positive case.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
So far, the presumptive positive cases have mostly been in eastern Pennsylvania, in Montgomery, Wayne, Delaware and Monroe counties, as well as Philadelphia, but health officials have said that the source of their infections were due to international travel or meeting people in other states who have since been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The department also said Tuesday that it will begin to hold daily press briefings at noon at PEMA headquarters to announce the latest efforts and updates on the state's response to the coronavirus.
From the Associated Press:
What we know
All 12 people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania, and all the cases are people who are believed to have contracted it by traveling outside the state or outside the country, the department said.
Eight are residents of Montgomery County, including a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at a King of Prussia facility. Others are residents of Monroe, Delaware and Wayne counties. Those who are not hospitalized are at home in isolation, officials said.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state isn't recommending that large gatherings be canceled.
The illness
You have free articles remaining.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
What we don't know
The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.
At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.
Cancellations
The 2020 Northeast Regional Science Olympiad at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, an annual event scheduled for Wednesday that draws more than 800 students in the region, was canceled.
The University of Pennsylvania is preparing to move classes online, if necessary, and is prohibiting all future university-related travel and curtailing large university events at least until April 17. It is strongly recommending canceling or postponing university meetings or events of 100 people or more, and meetings that include people from other cities and countries, even if fewer than 100 people.
Penn Medicine has prohibited all faculty, students and staff of both the Perelman School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Health System from participating in large gatherings.
Testing
The state has a lab in Exton, in suburban Philadelphia, that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day from up to 25 people a day. Private labs and academic medical centers are starting to administer tests or will start soon.
All major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 testing and treatment, including waiving cost-sharing for testing, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has said.
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason