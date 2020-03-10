UPDATE: Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Philadelphia

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bring the total to 12.

The department said in a news conference that one of the positives is in Montgomery County and that adult is being hospitalized.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the department confirmed a report out of Philadelphia that it also has a presumptive positive case.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”