U.S. appears to lose ground in controlling high blood pressure

The study also was limited by its relatively small size and its design, Egan said. "We're not following a group of individuals. We're just taking snapshots in time."

Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe, who was not involved in the research, called it an important study that shows there are still many questions to be answered about high blood pressure control.

In particular, he said there's a need for more research about the role obesity plays in hypertension control, especially among Black people in the U.S. because AHA statistics show more than half have high blood pressure.

"Given the role of obesity as a major risk factor for uncontrolled hypertension, we have to focus our efforts on how to do a better job with it," said Ogedegbe, professor of population health and director of the Institute for Excellence in Health Equity at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

He stressed the importance of addressing the upstream factors that contribute to the rise of obesity in communities of color, such as the need for more parks and better access to areas that allow people to be physically active.

"If we know lifestyle behaviors are important," Ogedegbe said, "then what are we doing to encourage healthy behaviors like exercise?"