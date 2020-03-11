Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Bucks County; brings total to 14 in Pa.

Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Bucks County will bring Pennsylvania's total number of cases to 14 as of Wednesday morning.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's website, www.health.pa.gov, was updated with the new information Wednesday morning. No further details about the new cases were immediately available, and the department is planning a press briefing at 1 p.m. to provide an update.
Pennsylvania started reporting presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 starting Friday and has reported at least one positive every day since.
