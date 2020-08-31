Telehealth expansion eyed beyond pandemic

A recent poll of older adults by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation found that more than 7 in 10 are interested in using telehealth for follow-ups with their doctor, and nearly 2 out of 3 feel comfortable with video conferences.

But privacy was an issue, especially for those who hadn't tried telehealth. The poll found 27% of older adults who had not had a telemedicine visit were concerned about privacy, compared with 17% of those who tried it.

Those who tried telehealth weren't completely sold. About 4 in 5 were concerned the doctor couldn't physically examine them, and 64% worried the quality wasn't as good.

"After the initial excitement, in the afterglow, patients realize 'I can't get my vaccine,' or 'You can't see this thing in the back of my throat over the computer,' " said Dr. Gary LeRoy of Dayton, Ohio, a primary care doctor and president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

For Medicare beneficiary Jean Grady of Westford, Vermont, telemedicine was a relief. She needed a checkup required by Medicare to continue receiving supplies for her wearable insulin pump. Being in a high risk group for COVID-19, Grady worried about potential exposure in a doctor's waiting room, and even more about losing her diabetes supplies if she missed Medicare's checkup deadline.