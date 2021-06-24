Study: Agriculture-related injuries more numerous than previously known

"It has been estimated that the SOII was undercounting occupational injuries and illnesses in agriculture by about 78%," Michael said.

Using the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) for patients treated in emergency departments and using "farm" as a keyword, the study found that 62,079 people were treated in emergency rooms for agricultural-related injuries during the five-year period. The mean age estimate was 39 years old, with ages ranging from 1 to 95.

Almost two-thirds of the patients were male and almost 80% were white, according to the study. About 30% of the patients were youths, while another 22% were elderly patients.

The university noted that these age groups are usually not present in the typical workforce but are involved in agriculture.

According to findings recently published in the Journal of Agromedicine, most injuries occurred from April through September. The most common injury was fracture, followed by open wound or amputation. The primary source of injury was in the “vehicles” category, with tractors being the dominant vehicle type.

Michael said researchers have known youth are at greater risk than adults for injury around farms, but it had not been necessarily thought it was because of work.