Statewide presumptive cases of COVID-19 rises to 21; first case in Northampton County reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday morning reported that there are five more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21.

The new cases include four residents from Montgomery County and one resident from Northampton County. All of the patients are adults who are in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.

Of the 21 cases, 19 are still presumptive positive, or cases where the state has determined shows the presence of the coronavirus but has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control. The first two cases in Pennsylvania — one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County — have been confirmed by the CDC.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

