Some people turn to herbal medicine for virus without proof

On Thursday, the U.S. National Institutes of Health warned against alternative medicine — including certain herbal therapies and teas — for treating or preventing COVID-19, saying there was no evidence they work and some may be unsafe.

Here's a closer look at the claims:

INDIA

India is steeped in Ayurveda, a Hindu system of medicine that revolves around herbal medicines and dietary restrictions.

As the outbreak spread outside China earlier this year, India's health arm that promotes alternative medicine pushed unproven remedies to "strengthen the immune system," according to an online post by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Criticism prompted the government to clarify that these remedies were not a cure. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended India's lockdown and asked citizens to "follow the instructions issued by AYUSH ministry to enhance immunity."

The government also recommended a single dose of a homeopathic drug, according to Anu Kapoor, who heads a government-run homeopathic hospital in New Delhi.

But that hasn't been shown to work, said Dr. Anant Bhan, a public health specialist. "The same standards should apply. Especially for times like this," he said.