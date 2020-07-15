Scientists unraveling the deadly new coronavirus

"This is what happens with a new virus," said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of Florida. "We're on that steep learning curve.''

Solutions

With states and countries reopening in the face of an ongoing pandemic, it's even more crucial to find solutions. The last few months have spotlighted the most critical questions.

Can people who have been infected with the disease get it again?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, has said that having the disease once should confer some degree of immunity. But it's not clear how much or for how long.

If some people harbor the virus without symptoms, how can we block transmission?

The reality is that many infected people will never feel symptoms or get sick, which means temperature checks and other strategies based on symptoms won't be enough to stop it. Instead, many experts believe widespread testing is needed to find silent carriers, isolate them and track down those they may have infected. Masks and distancing can help prevent infection and slow the spread of the virus.

Will researchers find medicines that can be used to treat the disease?